Mai Wealth Advisors Upped Its Position in Fedex (FDX) by $325,257; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding Maintained by Joel Isaacson & Company Llc

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 5,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 44,237 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, up from 38,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $107.44. About 316,011 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.63 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.65 PCT IN MARCH – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Ex-JPMorgan Executive Named President of Cerberus (Video); 19/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: JPMorgan Chase Bank $Bmark Debt Offering in 2 Parts; 14/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Pandora Media Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 14/05/2018 – FORMER JPMORGAN CHINA CEO DAVID LI NAMED SENIOR CHINA OFFICER; 05/04/2018 – Former JPMorgan CIO Dana Deasy To Lead IT at Defense Department

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Fedex (FDX) by 117.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 1,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 3,320 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $602,000, up from 1,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Fedex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $153.51. About 31,626 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 01/05/2018 – FedEx Rolls Out First Hydrogen-Fueled Delivery Van in New York; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES EXPRESS ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN 9.9%-10.4% THIS QTR; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 09/04/2018 – FedEx Office Brings Same-Day Delivery Service to Oregon; 20/03/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: SAPD Chief McManus confirms 2 packages found at the #Schertz FedEx facility in latest presser; 20/03/2018 – FDX `LEANING HEAVILY’ INTO CLOUD TECHNOLOGIES IN IT IMPROVEMENT; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 15/05/2018 – FedEx: TRC Offer Price 4.36% Below May 11 Closing Price; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES BUYING SMALL NUMBER OF TESLA ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Company has invested 0.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Commonwealth Fincl Pa holds 1.29% or 20,349 shares in its portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 877,443 shares or 3.1% of its portfolio. Letko Brosseau Associates holds 0% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment has 0.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Peoples Fincl Services has 0.87% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Vantage Investment Partners Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.79% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). American Assets Inv Llc has 162,600 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id holds 29,940 shares. East Coast Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 5,175 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Roosevelt Inv Group Inc stated it has 162,672 shares or 2.05% of all its holdings. Midas Mngmt stated it has 6,800 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested 0.42% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The United Kingdom-based Sarasin And Ptnrs Llp has invested 3.68% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Security Retail Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 0.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 2,053 shares.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $685.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 7,764 shares to 1.84M shares, valued at $182.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 3,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 537,965 shares, and cut its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger & Anderson has 0.36% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). First Comml Bank Of Omaha owns 0.33% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 26,661 shares. James Rech holds 62,635 shares. Old Natl Comml Bank In owns 0.41% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 43,126 shares. Moreover, Carnegie Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.34% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 27,369 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital has invested 0.83% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Pitcairn Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has invested 0.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Btc Capital has 0.61% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 21,180 shares. Adage Partners Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 300,204 shares in its portfolio. Welch And Forbes Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,167 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 47,501 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Northstar Grp has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Primecap Mngmt Com Ca invested 2.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). U S Invsts holds 0.13% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,537 shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubs E (MLPI) by 111,117 shares to 371,158 shares, valued at $8.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,264 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Bank Etf (KBE).