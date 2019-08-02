Mai Wealth Advisors Trimmed Qualcomm (Put) (QCOM) Position; Western Asset (WIA) Sentiment Is 2

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased Qualcomm Incorporated (Put) (QCOM) stake by 96.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 232,070 shares as Qualcomm Incorporated (Put) (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Mai Wealth Advisors holds 8,700 shares with $496,000 value, down from 240,770 last quarter. Qualcomm Incorporated (Put) now has $84.20B valuation. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 29.73 million shares traded or 92.76% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/03/2018 – Trump Orders Broadcom to Cease Attempt to Buy Qualcomm; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS: QCOM OPPORTUNITIES CHALLENGING AS STANDALONE PUBLIC CO; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S; 06/03/2018 – Treasury cites national security and competition for 5G as risks in Qualcomm-Broadcom tieup; 23/03/2018 – Six Qualcomm Directors, Including CEO, Get Less Than 50% Re-Election Vote–Update; 19/03/2018 – Qualcomm quagmire, continued; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O RE-ELECTS 10 EXISTING DIRECTORS TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and THX® Demonstrate End-to-End Workflow for Delivery of Next-Generation lmmersive Audio Experiences using MPEG-H for Broadcast at NAB 2018; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 07/03/2018 – BROADCOM – REGARDING ITS FFER TO BUY QUALCOMM, WILL MAINTAIN R&D RESOURCES QUALCOMM DEVOTES TO 5G

Western Asset (WIA) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.82, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 22 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 11 sold and decreased their positions in Western Asset. The investment managers in our database now possess: 11.70 million shares, up from 11.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Western Asset in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 8 Increased: 14 New Position: 8.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Earnings After Bell: Antitrust Rulings Effect – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qualcomm Can’t Catch A Break – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualcomm -5% on downside outlook, Huawei negotiations – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity. 40,000 shares were sold by THOMPSON JAMES H, worth $2.03 million on Monday, February 11.

Mai Wealth Advisors increased Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) stake by 2,332 shares to 92,181 valued at $17.69 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) stake by 6,759 shares and now owns 410,837 shares. Ishares S&P 500 Growth (IVW) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability has 7,872 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Fosun Interest has invested 0.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 18,900 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Doheny Asset Ca accumulated 17,000 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Butensky Cohen Finance Security has invested 1.63% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Coastline Tru stated it has 0.3% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Heritage Wealth invested 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hills Retail Bank stated it has 0.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cap City Tru Fl invested in 0.12% or 4,998 shares. Credit Capital Investments Ltd Liability holds 2.52% or 41,000 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 370,202 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Carret Asset Limited holds 0.05% or 5,057 shares. Ipswich Inv Com reported 5,125 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 11,776 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm Inc had 30 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Bank of America. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, May 23. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, June 6 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, July 18. As per Tuesday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Tuesday, March 5. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Stifel Nicolaus.

The stock increased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.63. About 34,294 shares traded. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Colony Capital Acquires Digital Bridge Holdings for $325 Million and Announces Planned Strategic Initiatives to Become the Premier Platform for Digital Infrastructure and Real Estate – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Legg Mason-Affiliated Closed-End Fund Commentaries Now Available – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Portfolio Composition as of December 31, 2018 – Business Wire” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nokia adds two to Group Leadership Team – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Square introduces invoice app; brings Stand to Japan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The company has market cap of $339.05 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte. It has a 26.55 P/E ratio. Ltd.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc Il holds 1.78% of its portfolio in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund for 253,508 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 1.66 million shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rock Point Advisors Llc has 0.81% invested in the company for 154,025 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.66% in the stock. Grace & White Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 121,849 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2,676 activity.