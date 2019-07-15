Mai Wealth Advisors Trimmed Cardinal Health (CAH) Holding by $3.26 Million; Smith Salley & Associates Stake in Mastercard (MA) Has Trimmed as Share Value Rose

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 16.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 8,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,676 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.81 million, down from 50,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $279.49. About 1.88 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) by 87.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 67,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,579 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $461,000, down from 77,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $47.47. About 1.67M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 13/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recognizes Nearly a Decade of Helping Healthcare Organizations Improve Patient Safety; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health missed profit expectations on supply chain issues and higher costs related to its Cordis medical device unit; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Rubicon Named Among Glassdoor’s “11 Companies with Seriously lmpressive Benefits”; 06/03/2018 Cardinal Health Earns Distinction as a 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Lowers Outook on Weak Performance — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 09/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY APPROVED A 3 PERCENT INCREASE IN CO’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.4624 PER SHARE TO $0.4763 PER SHARE

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 38.39 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “8 Large-Cap and Mega-Cap Stocks Scoring Major Analyst Upgrades – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Visa Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on July 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “What Do Distributed Ledger Technologies Offer To Visa And Mastercard? – Forbes” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Open Text (OTEX), Mastercard (MA) Partner to Transform Financial Processes Across Global Supply Chains – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94 million and $621.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,466 shares to 79,465 shares, valued at $12.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Cardinal Health Stock Sank 13.6% in May – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – Motley Fool” published on April 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cardinal Health: Too Cheap To Pass Up – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2018. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Cardinal Health, Inc.’s (NYSE:CAH) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cardinal Health: An Undervalued Dividend Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Resources Prtns Com St (NYSE:TRGP) by 8,669 shares to 142,775 shares, valued at $5.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 205,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 4.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CAH’s profit will be $286.16 million for 12.36 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.62% negative EPS growth.