Mai Wealth Advisors Stake in Metlife (MET) Has Boosted by $976,423; As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Pure Financial Advisors Has Decreased Position

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 20,097 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.98M, down from 22,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $994.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $220.01. About 10.14 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – KBC Adds Loxo Oncology, Exits Broadcom Inc., Cuts Apple: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Apple Backs Alcoa, Rio Tinto to Develop Carbon-Free Metal Making; 07/03/2018 – China’s Apple Trade Would Keep Doctor Away for 164 Million Years; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR MARCH QTR BY 1.7 MLN UNITS TO 53.0 MLN UNITS; 04/05/2018 – Tech momentum could continue as Buffett buy helps give Apple best week since 2011; 02/04/2018 – Cook and Zuck in the middle of a tech titan showdown, the $FB CEO firing back at the $AAPL CEO’s criticisms; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report; 17/05/2018 – North Carolina Beefs Up Tax Breaks as Apple Scouts New Sites; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett Applauds Apple’s Share Buybacks — MarketWatch

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Metlife Inc. (MET) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 19,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The hedge fund held 184,611 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.17 million, up from 164,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Metlife Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.2. About 1.07M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 18/04/2018 – MetLife’s Private Debt Deals Increase to Record $11.2 Billion; 01/05/2018 – MetLife: John Hele Retiring as Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES GAUSTER AS EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names Stephen Gauster Exec VP, General Counsel; 14/04/2018 – Bangladeshi Entrepreneurs Compete in the Inclusion Plus Final Round of Competition from MetLife Foundation and Verb; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart(R) Fincl Wellness; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – BILL O’DONNELL HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) FOR U.S., SUCCEEDING MARLENE DEBEL; 26/04/2018 – MetLife trims compensation for CEO, CFO in year marked by errors; 17/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are `Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief exits after reserves fiasco

