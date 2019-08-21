Mai Wealth Advisors Stake in Intel (Put) (INTC) Trimmed by $795,000; As Gtt Communications (GTT) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Spruce House Investment Management Has Boosted Its Position

Spruce House Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spruce House Investment Management Llc bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 12.38M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.41 million, up from 10.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spruce House Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $491.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.72. About 419,693 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REV. EU64.2M; 26/03/2018 – GTT Communications: Aleph and Crestview Are Significant Hldrs of Interoute; 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : Notice regarding availability of explanatory documentation related to the combined shareholders’ meeting to be held on May 17, 2018; 17/04/2018 – GTT Expands Global Network in North America and Asia-Pacific; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT’s Negative Outlook Reflects Pro Forma Adjusted Leverage That Is Currently Elevated for the Rating; 07/03/2018 GTT REPORTS END OF TEST PHASE OF NEW LNG BRICK TECH; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 12/04/2018 – GTT CONFIRMS TARGET FOR FY EBITDA OF EU145M-EU155M; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES ORDER NOTIFICATION FROM AN ASIAN SHIPYARD FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS (LNGCS); 12/04/2018 – REG-GTT : REVENUES OF €64.2 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Intel Corp (Put) (INTC) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $806,000, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Intel Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 12.28 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase IIoT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 07/03/2018 – Sen. James Lankf: Senator Lankford Discusses Reforms for Security Clearance in Open Intel Hearing; 08/05/2018 – SiFive Announces Investment from Intel Capital; 15/05/2018 – l-COM 2018: Ekimetrics won the Intel challenge hackathon final showcasing its consultants’ excellence in Data Science; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Data Center Business Keeps Powering Results Higher; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Chubb, Exits Intel; 15/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 20/03/2018 – Sen. James Lankf: Senator Lankford, Intel Committee Unveil Recommendations To Secure Election Infrastructure; 27/04/2018 – Intel beat on both the top and bottom lines in the first quarter

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 10.01 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Investment Advisory Lp invested 1.65% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Incorporated reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). City holds 1.61% or 106,099 shares in its portfolio. Wheatland Advsrs Inc has invested 2.31% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). The Missouri-based Moneta Grp Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.42% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.61% or 1.34M shares. Moreover, Highland Mngmt Lp has 0.97% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 288,600 shares. Moreover, Columbia Asset Mgmt has 2.66% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 185,417 shares. Semper Augustus Invs Grp Inc Ltd Com accumulated 0.68% or 20,677 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Jlb Associate holds 37,887 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares accumulated 574,748 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability reported 6.49 million shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset Management owns 34,056 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Narwhal Cap Mgmt has invested 1.64% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7,373 shares to 235,960 shares, valued at $23.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 11,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

