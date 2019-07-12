Mai Wealth Advisors Stake in Intel (Put) (INTC) Has Cut by $795,000 as Share Value Declined; Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Lifted Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $443,220

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 249 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,659 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.45M, up from 17,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $9.28 during the last trading session, reaching $2010.35. About 1.71 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY AMAZON & BEST BUY REPORT EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR; 30/05/2018 – CBS News: Amazon bans customers with too many returns; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Squeeze Suppliers to Curb Losses in Price Wars; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.7 percent and gains of more than 1.5 percent in Netflix and Amazon; 22/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO PLAN EXPANDED ONLINE DELIVERY AT WHOLE FOODS; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Uber hires top Amazon voice executive as product head as Daniel Graf departs- Recode; 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the post office is losing billions because of Amazon, but it’s a lot more complicated; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s contract with the Post Office runs out in October and could be a short-term win for Trump; 03/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Is Amazon Web Services expanding its CIA cloud to Army intell?

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Intel Corp (Put) (INTC) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $806,000, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Intel Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $49.69. About 12.05 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 03/04/2018 – WIND RIVER – ANNOUNCED THAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVE ASSET FIRM TPG WILL ACQUIRE THE COMPANY FROM INTEL; TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 03/04/2018 – The firm says the company can also improve its product development times if it ditches Intel’s products; 27/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $58; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: INTEL CHIEF TO TALK WITH VISITING IRAQI OFFICIAL TODAY; 29/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Receives Supplier Achievement Award from Strategic Partner, Intel; 02/05/2018 – MERKEL: NEW ISRAELI INTEL. ON IRAN MUST BE REVIEWED BY IAEA; 09/03/2018 – Oregonian: Qualcomm + Broadcom = Intel? Sounds far-fetched; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN MOVE FROM INTEL TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $352,535 activity.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 13,410 shares to 20,410 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 11,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Decatur Mgmt invested 1.59% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Brandywine Glob Invest Ltd Llc holds 1.73% or 4.66M shares in its portfolio. 145,990 are owned by Iberiabank. Prio Wealth Lp holds 0.43% or 171,093 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1.77% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Canandaigua Bank & Trust & Tru holds 105,468 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Company Of America stated it has 12,969 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Sheets Smith Wealth reported 18,585 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Montag A & Associates Incorporated holds 0.66% or 131,812 shares. Hollencrest Cap Management stated it has 81,678 shares. Foundation Resource Mngmt holds 3.19% or 283,514 shares in its portfolio. 1St Source Savings Bank owns 149,878 shares. D E Shaw And, New York-based fund reported 3.40 million shares. 117,334 were accumulated by Boston. Ledyard Comml Bank has invested 2.48% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94 billion for 14.12 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $739.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 16,840 shares to 44,485 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 16,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,425 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greatmark Invest Prtnrs stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Community Trust Invest Co invested 1.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 5,134 were reported by 1St Source National Bank & Trust. David R Rahn & Assoc reported 3,342 shares stake. Guyasuta Investment Inc reported 911 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Brookstone Cap Mgmt invested in 0.15% or 1,296 shares. Doliver Advsr Lp has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Letko Brosseau And Assocs Inc owns 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 325 shares. Oak Associate Oh owns 54,458 shares for 5.92% of their portfolio. Newfocus Gp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). M Hldg Secs Inc owns 6,642 shares. Guardian Cap LP holds 0.14% or 547 shares. Vantage Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 31,369 shares. 5,166 are held by Numerixs Investment Tech. Wade G W & Inc reported 4,034 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings.

