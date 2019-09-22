Mai Wealth Advisors Stake in Bristol (BMY) Cut by $2.64 Million as Stock Value Declined; Mak Capital One Raised Its Stake in Agilysys (AGYS) as Share Price Rose

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 42.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 58,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 80,808 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67M, down from 139,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 13.58 million shares traded or 7.13% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 20/03/2018 – Roche: Tecentriq, Chemotherapy to Treat a Type of Advanced Lung Cancer; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 16/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/16/2018, 7:00 PM; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.70 TO $2.80; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR- RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 12/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & HARVARD REPORT NEW FIBROSIS RESEARCH

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 336,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 2.41M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.72 million, up from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $663.39M market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.02. About 180,087 shares traded or 20.92% up from the average. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference

Mak Capital One Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $210.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 600,000 shares to 3.44M shares, valued at $94.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 22 insider sales for $9.48 million activity. On Monday, September 9 Kingsley Jebaseelan bought $51,180 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) or 2,000 shares. SRINIVASAN RAMESH bought 11,000 shares worth $270,490.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 12.04 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) by 7,074 shares to 23,697 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Mkts Et (VWO).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Thursday, May 16.