Mai Wealth Advisors Raised Visa Cl A (V) Stake By $1.27 Million; Tax Exempt Securities Trust Series 302 (ROG)’s Sentiment Is 1.66

Tax Exempt Securities Trust Series 302 (ROG) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 103 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 62 cut down and sold holdings in Tax Exempt Securities Trust Series 302. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 16.27 million shares, down from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Tax Exempt Securities Trust Series 302 in top ten positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 48 Increased: 71 New Position: 32.

Mai Wealth Advisors increased Visa Inc Cl A (V) stake by 8.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mai Wealth Advisors acquired 8,159 shares as Visa Inc Cl A (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Mai Wealth Advisors holds 107,470 shares with $16.79M value, up from 99,311 last quarter. Visa Inc Cl A now has $402.69 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $179.74. About 5.12M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA’S ENTRY TO CHINA LIKELY `STILL A COUPLE YEARS AWAY’; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – Hainan Will Now Offer a 30-Day Visa-free Travel Entry for 59 Nations; 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, makes, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.55 billion. The companyÂ’s Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense. It has a 26.49 P/E ratio. The Company’s Elastomeric Material Solutions segment provides elastomeric material solutions for critical cushioning, sealing, impact protection, and vibration management applications, including general industrial, portable electronics, consumer goods, automotive, mass transportation, construction, and printing applications.

Westport Asset Management Inc holds 6.1% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation for 54,900 shares. Shellback Capital Lp owns 131,750 shares or 2.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has 2.43% invested in the company for 550,387 shares. The Colorado-based Rk Capital Management Llc has invested 1.6% in the stock. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 107,980 shares.

The stock increased 0.50% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $137.47. About 115,389 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (ROG) has risen 29.19% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CFO JANICE STIPP TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP ROG.N SAYS CFO JANICE E. STIPP TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 22/05/2018 – Rogers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39

More notable recent Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Rogers Corp (ROG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rogers Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Rogers Corporation (ROG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ACK Asset Managementâ€™s Top Stock Picks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $157 lowest target. $188.57’s average target is 4.91% above currents $179.74 stock price. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was reinitiated by Jefferies on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, March 25. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of V in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, May 2. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 24.

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased Sherwin Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) stake by 3,306 shares to 10,918 valued at $4.70M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Euro Stoxx 50 Etf (FEZ) stake by 20,582 shares and now owns 93,524 shares. Intel Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:INTC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Group holds 18,105 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. First Fincl Corp In, Indiana-based fund reported 1,802 shares. Stifel Fincl reported 1.94M shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Hemenway Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,580 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, Netherlands-based fund reported 43,400 shares. Papp L Roy Associate accumulated 4.44% or 158,159 shares. State Bank Hapoalim Bm, Israel-based fund reported 65,490 shares. 2.33M were reported by Mackenzie. Timber Creek Cap Ltd Llc owns 6.02% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 57,151 shares. Moreover, Axa has 1.11% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.81M shares. Newbrook Cap Advisors Lp holds 1.45% or 113,975 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 121.02M shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 1.01% or 3.15 million shares in its portfolio. Wedgewood Partners holds 693,978 shares. Steinberg Asset Mngmt stated it has 32,944 shares.