Mai Wealth Advisors Raised Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Position; Ionic Capital Management Has Increased Its Mfs Inter Income Tr (MIN) Position by $365,196

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mfs Inter Income Tr (MIN) by 121.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 121,732 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 221,849 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $856,000, up from 100,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mfs Inter Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $446.69M market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.011 during the last trading session, reaching $3.821. About 28,017 shares traded. MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 35.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 27,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 105,803 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.60M, up from 77,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $123.63. About 513,195 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (Put) (IVV) by 316,110 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $324,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Dynamic Building And C by 18,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,958 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealthquest Corporation invested in 156,970 shares or 6.5% of the stock. Annex Advisory Service Ltd Llc has 3,264 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.14% or 4,214 shares. Vigilant Cap Lc stated it has 19,991 shares. Architects accumulated 9,924 shares. 1.67 million are held by Pictet Asset Management Limited. South Dakota Inv Council holds 132,780 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 1.28% or 3.30 million shares. Highstreet Asset Incorporated reported 15,640 shares. Orca Inv invested in 4,331 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Burke & Herbert Bancorp holds 1.36% or 14,078 shares. Founders Limited Liability Com holds 10,487 shares. 135,844 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd. Cornerstone Cap has invested 0.45% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.52 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.73, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 11 investors sold MIN shares while 18 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 43.16 million shares or 0.22% less from 43.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Monetary Management Group reported 9,800 shares stake. Bb&T Llc holds 0% or 11,750 shares. Provise Mngmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 26,840 shares. Karpus Mgmt reported 418,175 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va accumulated 47,300 shares. Carroll Fin Associate, a North Carolina-based fund reported 5,500 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) for 7,013 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Company Tn owns 0% invested in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) for 400 shares. Moreover, Penbrook Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.42% invested in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) for 100,860 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 194,968 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn accumulated 11.69M shares. Bartlett And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN). Oppenheimer & Company has 0.01% invested in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) for 140,155 shares. Ameriprise Inc accumulated 112,975 shares or 0% of the stock. Smith Salley And Associate has invested 0.01% in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN).

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $963.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 146,317 shares to 446,609 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crescent Acquisition Corp by 56,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,700 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).