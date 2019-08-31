Mai Wealth Advisors Raised By $4.67 Million Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position; Kazia Therapeutics Limited – American Depositary S (KZIA) Shorts Up By 66.67%

Kazia Therapeutics Limited – American Depositary S (NASDAQ:KZIA) had an increase of 66.67% in short interest. KZIA’s SI was 2,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 66.67% from 1,200 shares previously. With 2,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Kazia Therapeutics Limited – American Depositary S (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s short sellers to cover KZIA’s short positions. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.33. About 1,159 shares traded. Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) has declined 42.41% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.41% the S&P500.

Mai Wealth Advisors increased Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) stake by 2919.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mai Wealth Advisors acquired 58,386 shares as Abbvie Inc. (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Mai Wealth Advisors holds 60,386 shares with $4.87 million value, up from 2,000 last quarter. Abbvie Inc. now has $96.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 6.12 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals: Will Soon Start Clinical Study Testing CYC065 Combined With Venetoclax in Patients With Relapsed/refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 31/05/2018 – CBD Market Set for Huge Growth; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 05/04/2018 – #2 $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 16/04/2018 – Shire sells cancer drugs to Servier for $2.4 bln as Takeda circles; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased Magellan Midstream Ptnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) stake by 5,380 shares to 109,631 valued at $6.65M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) stake by 67,870 shares and now owns 9,579 shares. Spdr S&P Mid Cap 400 Etf (MDY) was reduced too.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie: Testing Our Capacity To Suffer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank owns 308,285 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Atlantic Union State Bank Corp owns 0.32% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 14,304 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 2.39 million shares or 0.37% of the stock. Caprock Group Inc has 14,054 shares. Homrich Berg invested in 0.11% or 25,357 shares. Connors Investor has 22,790 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth owns 10,640 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Dupont Cap Management Corp invested in 0.1% or 53,147 shares. Cordasco Finance holds 0.06% or 752 shares in its portfolio. Toth Fincl Advisory has invested 1.05% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Tower Capital Limited Liability Com (Trc) holds 0.11% or 22,446 shares in its portfolio. Amer Assets Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.6% or 46,000 shares. Hills Bancshares And Com owns 6,201 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Missouri-based Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Violich Capital Mgmt stated it has 130,329 shares or 2.66% of all its holdings.

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $81’s average target is 23.21% above currents $65.74 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 29 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”. Piper Jaffray upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock. Donoghoe Nicholas also bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $663,500 was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M.