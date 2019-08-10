Mai Wealth Advisors Position in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) Has Raised by $695,625; As Calix (CALX) Share Value Declined, Lapides Asset Management Has Upped by $988,400 Its Position

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) by 13.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 13,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 107,113 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78M, up from 93,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.52M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Calix Inc. (CALX) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 141,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 1.70M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.12 million, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Calix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 206,740 shares traded. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has declined 10.29% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 03/04/2018 – Calix Senior Director Bernd Hesse Elected to Broadband Forum Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – West River Telecom Elevates their Subscriber Experience with Premium Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Mesh Enhanced Carrier-Class Wi-Fi and Calix Cloud; 10/04/2018 – CALIX AND INFOSYS ENTER STRATEGIC CO-CREATION PARTNERSHIP; 10/04/2018 – Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership to Accelerate Time-to-Market for New Capabilities on AXOS Platform; 08/03/2018 – Fiber Innovator SandyNet Delivers Next Generation Gigabit Experience with Calix AXOS Gfast and GPON Solutions; 16/03/2018 – CALIX INC – ON MARCH 13, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES INCREASE IN NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – All West Communications Redefines the Subscriber Experience at Home and at Play with Managed Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Cloud; 10/04/2018 – CALIX INC – CO AND INFOSYS WILL JOINTLY INVEST TO CO-CREATE NEW SERVICES AND VALUE-ADDED OFFERINGS ON AXOS PLATFORM; 19/04/2018 – DJ Calix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CALX); 30/05/2018 – Calix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cidel Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.23% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 2.22M shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 136,941 shares. Regent Inv Management Limited Liability Co owns 1.29% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 71,829 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com holds 0.19% or 29.28 million shares. Gibraltar Mgmt owns 62,144 shares or 3.36% of their US portfolio. 704,678 were accumulated by American Century. Ameriprise holds 0.08% or 3.41M shares in its portfolio. Davenport And holds 1.2% or 1.79M shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Summit Financial Wealth Advsrs Ltd reported 63,018 shares. Mathes stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rhenman & Asset has invested 2.23% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7,209 shares.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS: Trading Near Historic Lows Here – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Right Now It Looks as If It Is Time for CVS Stock to Breakout Higher – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS: What Is Going On Here? – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: Bed Bath & Beyond, CVS and Merck – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CVS Health Corporation (CVS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Healthcare by 2,178 shares to 38,696 shares, valued at $7.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,397 shares, and cut its stake in Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

More notable recent Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Calix: Absence Of Bad News Doesn’t Guarantee Good News – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Calix Recognized for â€œMost Innovative Telecoms Productâ€ by Light Reading – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Remote Monitoring Services Enhance ONT Health and High Value Subscribers Analytics to Cut Issue Resolution Times by up to 50 Percent – GlobeNewswire” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Calix Releases Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:CALX – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Calix, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold CALX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Int Grp Inc Incorporated reported 28,522 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 13,865 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 14,575 shares. Regions Fincl Corp has invested 0% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0.01% in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 47,030 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 53,727 shares. Vanguard owns 2.52M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 168,495 are held by Financial Bank Of Mellon. Us State Bank De invested in 361 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Invest Management Llc holds 18,938 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Limited Liability accumulated 538,688 shares.