Mai Wealth Advisors Maintains Stake in Constellation Brands (STZ); Fosun International LTD Upped Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position by $304,500

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 392.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 29,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 37,519 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.58M, up from 7,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $198.79. About 962,674 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 09/03/2018 – URTHECAST – CONTINUED TO ADVANCE FINANCING NEGOTIATIONS WITH SELECTED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR TO CLOSE ANNOUNCED FINANCING FOR URTHEDAILY CONSTELLATION; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 15/05/2018 – Cloud Constellation Corporation and Assured Communications Advisors International Aim for DoD Cloud Services; 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services; 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 43.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 11,500 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $84.91. About 3.30 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%

