Mai Wealth Advisors Maintains Holding in Abbvie (ABBV); D-E Shaw & Company Has Lifted Its Biogen (BIIB) Stake by $206.32 Million as Valuation Declined

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 2919.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 58,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 60,386 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $74.09. About 2.50 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE: UPADACITINIB MEETS ALL PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC: Trial Assessed Efficacy of Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 10/04/2018 – Frazier adds $780M fund for its ‘growth buyout’ team; FDA pushes back its deadline on AbbVie’s elagolix; Promethera buys NASH drug; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.74; QTRLY ADJ. SHR $1.87; QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET REVENUE $7.93 BLN, UP 21.4 PCT ON GAAP BASIS; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE’S UPADACITINIB MEETS PRIMARY, KEY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS IN; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie to Commence Self-Tender Offer for Up to $7.5B of Common Stk; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE: IMBRUVICA PLUS GAZYVA TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 501.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 874,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $247.87 million, up from 174,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $237.04. About 246,720 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC; 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $77.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (Call) (NYSE:PBR) by 434,000 shares to 2.36 million shares, valued at $37.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 134,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,304 shares, and cut its stake in Shutterfly Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:SFLY).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $47.78 million activity.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Bank Etf (KBE) by 12,931 shares to 58,404 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (Put) (NYSE:XOM) by 66,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million was made by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.