Mai Wealth Advisors Lowered Stake in Magellan Midstream Ptnrs LP (MMP) as Market Valuation Rose; Harbert Fund Advisors Holding in Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Lifted by $2.86 Million

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Ptnrs Lp (MMP) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 5,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 109,631 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65 million, down from 115,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Ptnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $65.61. About 538,429 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 89.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 3.03M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.09. About 37,196 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ); 16/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 9,604 shares. 138,538 were reported by Fiduciary Financial Svcs Of The Southwest Inc Tx. Parametric Portfolio Lc stated it has 555,987 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability holds 12,707 shares. Macquarie Gru has 3.18 million shares. 75,265 were reported by Pinnacle Limited Co. Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment has 2.76% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Yorktown Mngmt & Commerce Inc reported 0.24% stake. Heronetta Management LP stated it has 235,879 shares. M&R holds 2,925 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Midwest Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 8,025 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel has 40,250 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Corporation Dc accumulated 4,190 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Harvest Fund Limited Liability invested in 4.00M shares or 2.37% of the stock.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value Ind (IWN) by 4,156 shares to 70,598 shares, valued at $8.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 18,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 478,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Barra Value Index (IVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold ENZ shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.19 million shares or 1.04% more from 26.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability reported 320,061 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 12,446 shares. Moreover, Harbert Fund Advsrs Incorporated has 8.14% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 3.03 million shares. Citigroup reported 12,085 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd stated it has 61,624 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 110 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 30,000 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Jump Trading Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) or 9,242 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Inc Lc, New York-based fund reported 22,613 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 6,693 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Moreover, Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 20,254 shares.