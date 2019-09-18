Mai Wealth Advisors Lowered Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $906,002; As Blackstone Group LP (BX) Share Price Rose, Holder Hmi Capital Cut Its Holding

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 457,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 2.79M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.15M, down from 3.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.96B market cap company. It closed at $53.52 lastly. It is up 37.24% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 08/03/2018 – SAUDI PIF CEO SAYS SEES GREAT POTENTIAL IN BLACKSTONE JV; 13/04/2018 – BURBERRY GROUP – GERRY IS CURRENTLY CHAIRMAN OF TATE AND LYLE AND BLACKSTONE GROUP INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS LLP, BLACKSTONE’S PRINCIPAL EUROPEAN ENTITY; 20/04/2018 – Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone Is Checking Out of Hilton Worldwide After 11 Years; 14/03/2018 – China sovereign fund exits Blackstone investment after 11 years; 08/05/2018 – Blackstone Bets Big on Spanish Hotels; 30/04/2018 – Blackstone push into subprime car loans; 29/03/2018 – PURE INDUSTRIAL GETS COURT APPROVAL FOR PURCHASE BY BLACKSTONE; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE FOR $33.50 PER SHARE IN $4.8 BILLION TRANSACTION; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Distributable EPS 41c

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 6,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 175,719 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.47M, down from 182,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $129.67. About 4.29 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in)

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.11 million for 22.68 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 1 shares. Fiduciary Tru holds 5,868 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advsrs stated it has 13,409 shares. Maverick, a Texas-based fund reported 56,750 shares. Field Main Bancshares has invested 0.99% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Camelot Portfolios Ltd invested in 10,462 shares or 0.19% of the stock. United Cap Advisers Limited Co has 54,903 shares. 57,120 are owned by Northern Tru. Perkins Coie Trust accumulated 223 shares. Dearborn Partners Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 150,000 shares. Next Fincl Gru invested 0.04% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Johnson Invest Counsel owns 18,406 shares. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP holds 100,600 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4,058 shares to 6,588 shares, valued at $813,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) by 4,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.21 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highland Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 76,777 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Chickasaw Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The California-based Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.56% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 238,289 were accumulated by Northeast Inv Mgmt. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 6,196 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 5.05 million shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.45% or 472,094 shares. Moreover, Narwhal Management has 1.61% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 55,873 shares. M Kraus has 45,195 shares. Page Arthur B holds 32,586 shares or 3.72% of its portfolio. 3,469 were accumulated by Gateway Advisory Ltd Llc. Cornerstone Invest Ptnrs Ltd owns 746,990 shares or 4.52% of their US portfolio. 64,995 are owned by Sky Invest Group Ltd Liability Co. Private Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Van Eck Associates holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 60,640 shares.

