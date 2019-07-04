Mai Wealth Advisors Lowered Its Qualcomm (Put) (QCOM) Position by $13.23 Million; Loomis Sayles & Company LP Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Lifted by $3.64 Million

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (Put) (QCOM) by 96.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 232,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,700 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $496,000, down from 240,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Qualcomm Incorporated (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 5.29 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – Broadcom said that it will not sell any critical national security assets to any foreign companies if its deal to buy chipmaker Qualcomm is approved; 14/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Drops Bid for Qualcomm After Trump’s Intervention; 23/05/2018 – Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Mobile Platform Brings In-Demand Premium Features to a New Tier of Smartphones; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – President Trump Says Broadcom Must Cease Attempt to Take Over Qualcomm, Citing National Security Concerns; 12/04/2018 – Altek Corporation (3059 TT) becomes the first ODM to deliver reference designs based on the Qualcomm Vision Intelligence Platform; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom is pledging $1.5 billion toward U.S. 5G cellular if the company’s proposed acquisition of Qualcomm is allowed to go through; 12/04/2018 – Alex Sherman: The fact that Jacobs has gone to ARM to help acquire Qualcomm, according to people familiar with the matter, is; 21/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Qualcomm introduces first 5G NR solution for small cells and remote radio heads; 12/03/2018 – Treasury Dept: Statement by Secretary Mnuchin on the President’s Decision Regarding Broadcom’s Takeover Attempt of Qualcomm

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 31,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 11.13M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31B, up from 11.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Versum Materials Inc by 6,029 shares to 460,448 shares, valued at $23.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) by 6,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,786 shares, and cut its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Amoco Plc Adr (NYSE:BP) by 8,736 shares to 158,772 shares, valued at $6.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Mid Cap Index (IJH).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73M for 30.90 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

