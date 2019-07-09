Mai Wealth Advisors Lowered Its Magellan Midstream Ptnrs LP (MMP) Holding by $322,800; Markel Upped Starbucks (SBUX) Position by $2.70 Million as Stock Price Rose

Markel Corp increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 36,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 461,618 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.32M, up from 425,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $87.23. About 4.16M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 11/04/2018 – STARBUCKS OPENS FIRST STORE IN URUGUAY; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO TAKE `FULL ADVANTAGE’ OF LOWER RETAIL RENTS; 25/05/2018 – Starbucks: Looking Beyond Near-Term Questions — Barrons.com; 04/05/2018 – Nestle close to deal with Starbucks on its grocery business – reports; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé to pay $7bn for Starbucks’ products; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE ALL STORES NATIONWIDE FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCAT; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé adds Starbucks to US blend; 18/04/2018 – Philadelphia Community Leaders Push Starbucks to Address Racial Injustice; 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement With SouthRock In Brazil; 11/04/2018 – Starbucks Opens Its First Store in Uruguay

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Ptnrs Lp (MMP) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 5,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 109,631 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65M, down from 115,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Ptnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $65.03. About 761,382 shares traded or 1.05% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider BURROWS CLIFFORD sold $10.26 million. CULVER JOHN also sold $11.64M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Investment Ltd Company holds 62,066 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Founders Fincl Secs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 11,885 shares. Huntington Bancorp holds 96,125 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Management Limited Com reported 87,488 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 320,981 shares. Coatue Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 4,152 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 0.17% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc stated it has 1,718 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Argi Inv Ser Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 2,704 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Advsr Lc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Torray Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Boys Arnold & Communication owns 6,017 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested in 28,108 shares. Fiduciary Financial Ser Of The Southwest Inc Tx owns 20,821 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Cornercap Counsel Inc invested in 0.08% or 7,981 shares.

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Deere (NYSE:DE) by 89,500 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $160.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 258,709 shares to 283,109 shares, valued at $33.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 9,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Com (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett Company Lc invested 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Df Dent Inc holds 0.01% or 6,150 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moors & Cabot reported 158,262 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Lc has 4,729 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Carroll Fincl holds 0.01% or 1,514 shares in its portfolio. Duff Phelps Invest Mngmt Commerce reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Murphy Mngmt has 0.26% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Estabrook Cap Mgmt holds 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 850 shares. Inspirion Wealth invested in 0.39% or 14,445 shares. 7,311 are owned by Country Club Na. Ameriprise, Minnesota-based fund reported 221,758 shares. Com National Bank & Trust reported 9,530 shares stake. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc invested in 8,198 shares or 0% of the stock.