Mai Wealth Advisors Lowered Its Anheuser (BUD) Holding by $931,592; As Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) Stock Rose, Weber Alan W Has Lowered by $1.02 Billion Its Stake

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28M, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $19.11. About 2.77 million shares traded or 105.82% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 05/04/2018 – Kratos Opens Facility in New South Wales, Australia Focused on Tactical and Target Unmanned Aerial Systems; 16/03/2018 – Rules based index investing a better business model to fairly allocate capital in America right? Never fear, Spruce Point is committed to protecting the common shareholder and American taxpayer with old fashion detective work $KTOS; 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES OVERHAUL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORT POLICY AIMED AT EXPANDING SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS BELIEVES INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF CO; 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 16/03/2018 – Wondering in what distorted world we live in that $KTOS gets the highest valuation in the aerospace and defense industry for having the weakest business and financial profile thank you #centralbanks; 21/03/2018 – U.S. State Department Approves a Second Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial System for International Marketing; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point is pleased to release a critical report on Kratos Defense & Security ($KTOS) with 40-70% downside risk; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Backs FY18 Rev $640M-$650M; 19/03/2018 – Kratos Believes Its Insiders Currently Own About 15% of the C

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 49.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 11,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 11,354 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $953,000, down from 22,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $93.26. About 1.11M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPANIES RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY APPROVALS IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE AND COMPLETION IS EXPECTED IN MARCH 2018; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 25/04/2018 – Bud brewer hopeful that aluminium tariffs won’t hit U.S. allies; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV’S BRITO SAYS CRAFT STRATEGY IS TO HAVE BRAND PORTFOLIO; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DOESN’T GIVE TIMING TARGET FOR NET DEBT/EBITDA 2 TIMES; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV – INTEGRATION WITH SAB CONTINUES TO PROGRESS WELL; DELIVERED 160 MILLION USD OF SYNERGIES AND COST SAVINGS THIS QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South African farmers take AB InBev to competition watchdog; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS SIGNS BINDING TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS WITH ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA/NV; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Public Ltd has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Bluecrest Cap Management reported 17,722 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Daruma Capital Mngmt Limited owns 2.09M shares for 3.71% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has 219,869 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 0.02% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 3.86M shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 57,763 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 88,200 shares. 29,509 are owned by Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Trexquant LP has 0.03% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). State Street has 4.18 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jane Street Gru Inc Ltd Llc holds 20,143 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has invested 1.2% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 54,790 shares.

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.07 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.24M for 119.44 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, up 82.93% or $0.68 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.97B for 15.54 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 18,715 shares to 478,621 shares, valued at $13.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 11,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tot Stock Mrkt Etf (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP invested in 703,946 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 156,699 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 11,889 shares in its portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Regent Mngmt holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 14,994 shares. Sterling Invest Management holds 9,822 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser reported 671,239 shares. Eagle Global Ltd holds 0.09% or 26,767 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Jacobs & Communications Ca has 0.71% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 49,456 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 426 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) LP reported 0.01% stake. Appleton Incorporated Ma accumulated 0.07% or 6,250 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Maplelane Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).