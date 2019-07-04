Mai Wealth Advisors Lowered By $603,924 Its Biogen (BIIB) Position; Weight Watchers International (WTW) Has 0.83 Sentiment

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 51.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 2,559 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock declined 28.29%. The Mai Wealth Advisors holds 2,397 shares with $567,000 value, down from 4,956 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $46.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $238.27. About 670,392 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals

Weight Watchers International Inc (WTW) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.36, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 100 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 120 sold and decreased stock positions in Weight Watchers International Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 54.86 million shares, down from 56.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Weight Watchers International Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 79 Reduced: 41 Increased: 62 New Position: 38.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $260,446 activity.

Artal Group S.A. holds 12.19% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, for 14.82 million shares. Stadium Capital Management Llc owns 911,613 shares or 9.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hs Management Partners Llc has 2.14% invested in the company for 3.15 million shares. The New York-based Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc has invested 1.16% in the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, a Jersey-based fund reported 752,944 shares.

Weight Watchers International, Inc. provides weight management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $. The firm operates in four divisions: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It currently has negative earnings. It offers a range of services and products comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 05/04/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL SAYS CEO MINDY GROSSMAN’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $33.4 MLN – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Oprah Winfrey Will Continue in Roles As Weight Watchers Board Member, Adviser, Spokesperson; 03/05/2018 – Weight Watchers 1Q Net $39.1M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Weight Watchers International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTW); 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WEIGHT WATCHERS CFR TO Ba3, SR SEC TO Ba2 & SR; 18/04/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC WTW.N : CRAIG HALLUM SAYS FRESHREALM PARTNERSHIP REPRESENTS MEANINGFUL EXPANSION OF WEIGHT WATCHERS BRAND; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Weight Watchers Cfr To Ba3, Sr Sec To Ba2 And Sr Unsec To B2; Outlook Is Stable; 15/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Weight Watchers First-Lien Credit Facility to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 08/03/2018 – Weight Watchers is about to launch a line of quick prep meal kits at grocery stores; 03/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC – RAISED FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE TO AN EPS RANGE OF $3.00 TO $3.20

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $47.78 million activity. Another trade for 118,342 shares valued at $27.21M was made by DENNER ALEXANDER J on Tuesday, April 30.

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen Inc had 39 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, May 9. Raymond James maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. Guggenheim maintained it with “Hold” rating and $325 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Mizuho. Goldman Sachs downgraded Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Thursday, March 21 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.