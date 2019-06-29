Mai Wealth Advisors Lifted Its Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Stake by $475,296 as Shares Declined; Transocean LTD (RIG) Market Value Declined While Argentiere Capital Ag Has Decreased Its Stake

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 32.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 95,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, down from 295,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.41. About 15.58 million shares traded or 0.05% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 9,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 220,681 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, up from 210,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 31.03 million shares traded or 41.12% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: INFLATION RATE WILL BE 2.4% BY YEAR END; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO TREASURER NEAL BLINDE SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network Adds Nutrien: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Labor Department is reportedly investigating Wells Fargo’s 401(k) unit; 06/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST LJM IN MANHATTAN FEDERAL COURT; 01/05/2018 – Markets Question Earnings Growth, Says Wells Fargo’s McMillion (Video); 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE IS NO QUESTION MCLANE CO MARGINS HAVE BEEN SQUEEZED; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $480 million to resolve sales scandal lawsuit; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Wells Fargo Conference on May 8; Webcast Available; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) (NYSE:COF) by 20,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 825.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Strike averted as Norway oil rig workers reach labor deal – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Transocean February 2019 Fleet Status Report Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Transocean: My Top Offshore Drilling Pick For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on January 03, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Transocean Ltd. Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offers – GlobeNewswire” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Transocean Ltd. Announces Offering of Notes NYSE:RIG – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 22, 2018.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Wells Fargo Receives No Objection to its 2019 Capital Plan – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Wells Fargo & Co. – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Bank of America pledges to stop lending to private-prison operators – Charlotte Business Journal” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan and Capital One had to lower shareholder payouts to get Fed approval – MarketWatch” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

