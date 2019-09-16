Mai Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Charles Schwab (SCHW); Mcmillion Capital Management Has Lowered Microsoft Com (MSFT) Position by $312,417

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Charles Schwab (SCHW) by 916.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 23,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The hedge fund held 26,419 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06M, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Charles Schwab for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $43.62. About 6.55M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 17/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Schwab $Bmark; 3Y +65a, 3Y FRN L equiv, 7Y +95a; 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Goes Above 50D-MA; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Pascrell: Pascrell Statement on the Resignation of ICE Spokesman James Schwab; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO on Investor Behavior, M&A, Company Margins (Video); 17/04/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Views Consolidation in Terms of Client Benefits (Video); 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS ON COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET WERE $239.9 BLN IN FEBRUARY, UP 11% FROM FEBRUARY 2017; 07/03/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects Schwab’s Strong Market Position; 29/05/2018 – Hong Kong’s Rising Affluent Yearns for Information and Insights to Globally Diversify Investment Portfolio; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net Interest Margin 2.12%

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc sold 2,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 92,048 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.33M, down from 94,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. 2,500 The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares with value of $115,250 were bought by Ruffel Charles A..

More notable recent The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Charles Schwab’s (NYSE:SCHW) Share Price Gain of 74% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wolfe goes bullish on Schwab – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Charles Schwab confirms around 600 layoffs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 52,060 were reported by Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company. Personal Capital holds 0.02% or 46,445 shares in its portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W Associates Ca holds 18,557 shares. Alps Advsrs invested in 0% or 8,700 shares. 717 are owned by Adirondack. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 255,520 shares or 2.26% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual Ins Co reported 0.18% stake. Palladium Partners Ltd Com reported 152,936 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa reported 18,360 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.17% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). 28,355 were accumulated by Brown Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Segment Wealth Management Ltd owns 93,895 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. First Manhattan invested in 0.05% or 246,439 shares. Community Serv Grp Llc invested in 2.53% or 183,996 shares. Rampart Invest Limited Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 15,214 shares.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,518 shares to 175,719 shares, valued at $24.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Euro Stoxx 50 Etf (FEZ) by 11,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,379 shares, and cut its stake in Deutsche X Tracks Msci Eafe (DBEF).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Microsoft Stock Buy Signal Flashes Again – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Microsoft (MSFT) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hs Management Prns Limited Com has invested 2.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ls Investment Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.37% or 168,622 shares. Graham Cap Mgmt Lp invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cap Investors holds 94.79M shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Company reported 3.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hm Payson &, a Maine-based fund reported 797,408 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 89,056 shares or 3.33% of their US portfolio. Veritas Invest Management (Uk) Limited holds 8.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 218,957 shares. Grace White Incorporated stated it has 9,165 shares. Private Wealth Partners Ltd Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 299,616 shares. Moors Cabot has 167,163 shares. Utah Retirement System has invested 3.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Naples Glob Advsr Limited Com reported 2.32% stake. Ally holds 40,000 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca holds 7,781 shares.