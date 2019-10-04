Mai Wealth Advisors Increases Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN); As Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Shares Declined, Holder Zevin Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 52.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 4,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 4,388 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $336,000, down from 9,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $68.16. About 2.95M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 02/04/2018 – Tanker docks at ExxonMobil’s Papua New Guinea LNG export terminal; 15/03/2018 – Exxon offers May-loading Sokol crude cargoes in tender; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Earnings Increase 16 Percent to $4.7 Billion in First Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – EXXON HAS 27 OPERATING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN, 4 IN BAKKEN; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 01/05/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT ERIK OSWALD COMMENT IN HOUSTON SPEECH; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Media Advisory: ExxonMobil Annual Meeting of Shareholders Wednesday May 30, 2018; 24/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL OFFERS PNG LNG CARGO FOR MAY DELIVERY INTO NORTH ASIA -TRADERS; 29/03/2018 – EXXON HAD SUED CLAIMING STATES CONSPIRED WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 1,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 9,002 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.05M, up from 7,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $855.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $5.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1729.92. About 1.08M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – Inditex Struggles to Convince Market It Can Pull Off an Amazon; 26/04/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Amazon will raise the price of Prime membership for new members from $99 to $119, starting May 11.$AMZ; 07/03/2018 – Amazon has committed to roughly $22 billion in future food purchases as it bulks up Whole Foods; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘particularly proud’ of a unique benefit that Amazon provides to its employees; 03/04/2018 – NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE -SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH WHITE HOUSE PROCEEDINGS; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy in effort to best Amazon; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Announces a Collaboration with Amazon Prime Video in Israel; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is raising the price of Prime from $99 to $119 in the U.S. The increase is effective for new customers starting May 11; 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 18.73 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 200,402 were reported by Griffin Asset Mngmt. Meyer Handelman stated it has 1.93% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ipswich Investment owns 154,000 shares. Tributary Cap Mngmt Limited Company owns 9,300 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Pension Service reported 1.06% stake. Davis R M Incorporated holds 437,691 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Hardman Johnston Glob Advsrs Llc holds 0.11% or 33,283 shares in its portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur invested 3.52% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Naples Glob Ltd owns 37,794 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 1.91M shares. Hennessy Advsr invested in 0.51% or 138,710 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 101,761 shares. Daiwa Gru holds 204,710 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Captrust has 195,342 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. United Fire Group stated it has 1.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building And C by 18,999 shares to 170,958 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Mid Cap Index (IWR) by 6,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,019 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (Put) (IVV).