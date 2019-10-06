Mai Wealth Advisors Increased Its Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Stake; Inmune Bio (INMB) SI Decreased By 16.52%

Mai Wealth Advisors increased Schlumberger Limited (SLB) stake by 42.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mai Wealth Advisors acquired 23,581 shares as Schlumberger Limited (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Mai Wealth Advisors holds 79,421 shares with $3.16M value, up from 55,840 last quarter. Schlumberger Limited now has $44.09B valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 10.56 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END

Inmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) had a decrease of 16.52% in short interest. INMB’s SI was 9,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 16.52% from 11,500 shares previously. With 18,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Inmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB)’s short sellers to cover INMB’s short positions. The SI to Inmune Bio Inc’s float is 0.46%. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.1. About 6,524 shares traded. INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

INmune Bio Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer. The company has market cap of $56.32 million. The firm intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

More notable recent INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CEO of INmune Bio Inc. Discusses Company Accomplishments at Nasdaq’s MarketSite and Announces Presentation at World Immunotherapy Congress – GlobeNewswire” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “INmune Bio nabs new patent in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “INmune Bio to Present XPro1595 for Treating Neuroinflammation in Alzheimer’s Disease at 2019 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) Satellite Symposium – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Companies Seek an Innovative Solution to the Growing Cancer Rates… – PRNewswire” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “INmune Bio Invited to Speak on Company’s Advancements in Cancer Treatments at the Targeting Innate Immunity Congress and MarketsandMarkets Next Gen Immuno-Oncology Congress – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shamrock Asset Lc holds 0.03% or 1,061 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.17% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma accumulated 0.01% or 14,430 shares. Private Wealth Prns Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Winslow Evans Crocker holds 5,896 shares. Davis R M reported 6,358 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Optimum Invest Advsr owns 5,008 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp reported 2,246 shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 26,931 shares. 114,425 are owned by John G Ullman And. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.22% or 359,592 shares. 97,405 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Bragg Fincl Advisors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 44,945 shares. Davenport And Co Llc holds 34,773 shares. Davidson Investment Advsrs holds 0.98% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 236,979 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) ROE Of 5.9% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rockwell, Schlumberger complete Sensia JV – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Schlumberger On Valuation, Improved Outlook – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Schlumberger looks to buy back debt – Houston Business Journal” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rockwell Automation and Schlumberger Announce Closing of Sensia Joint Venture – Business Wire” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Schlumberger has $5500 highest and $3400 lowest target. $46.17’s average target is 44.82% above currents $31.88 stock price. Schlumberger had 14 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. JP Morgan maintained the shares of SLB in report on Monday, September 9 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, June 7. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Monday, July 22. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 12 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, September 16 by Barclays Capital. On Monday, September 23 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) stake by 3,532 shares to 385,086 valued at $112.83M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Lonza Group Ltd stake by 1,100 shares and now owns 1,405 shares. Ishares Russell Mid Cap Index (IWR) was reduced too.