Mai Wealth Advisors Increased Its Abbvie (Put) (ABBV) Holding by $488,000; Market Value Declined; Lpl Financial Holdings (LPLA) Shareholder Wildcat Capital Management Lowered Stake by $7.36 Million

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) by 51.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 106,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,712 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08M, down from 208,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $84.99. About 639,211 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 17.58% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 09/04/2018 – LPL Financial to Lose Large Hybrid RIA — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL – TOTAL BROKERAGE & ADVISORY ASSETS SERVED AT END OF APRIL WERE ABOUT $652 BLN, A 0.7 PCT INCREASE COMPARED TO END OF MARCH 2018; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL – TOTAL CLIENT CASH SWEEP BALANCES AT END OF APRIL WERE $28.9 BLN, A 2.4 PERCENT DECREASE COMPARED TO MARCH 2018; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.17B; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q Net $93.5M; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 78C; 16/04/2018 – LPL Financial Targets Cambridge’s Advisors — Barrons.com

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (Put) (ABBV) by 305% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8,100 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $653,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $70.28. About 12.40 million shares traded or 40.97% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – Protocols: AbbVie advances its two star pipeline therapies, filing BLA for risankizumab and posting promising data for upadacitinib $ABBV; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Evidence of the Benefit That Imfinzi Can Offer Lung Cancer Patients; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN, BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 06/03/2018 BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spears Abacus Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Dock Street Asset Mgmt has 2.28% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bangor Fincl Bank reported 7,299 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.15% stake. Dt Partners Ltd Co invested in 50,197 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Martingale Asset Management Lp has invested 0.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). New Hampshire-based Harvest Mngmt has invested 0.14% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). James Rech accumulated 142 shares. Valmark Advisers owns 5,024 shares. Financial Advisory Group accumulated 4,100 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 0.07% or 518,183 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.21% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 12,571 shares. Fidelity Financial invested in 207,950 shares or 2.65% of the stock. Kcm Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 59,043 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Gru Plc has 0.41% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 8.97 million shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of stock. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock or 7,500 shares.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gs Russell 2000 Idx Due 5/20 by 400,000 shares to 5.15 million shares, valued at $6.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Alerian Mlp Index (AMJ) by 32,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,294 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold LPLA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 76.20 million shares or 0.69% more from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com owns 0.15% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 16,963 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited holds 571,971 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & reported 502,388 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Three Peaks Capital invested 0.88% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Proshare Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 10,855 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 89,957 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 14,869 are held by Element Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt reported 5,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal And General Grp Pcl has 73,131 shares. Frontier Mngmt Com reported 1.22% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) holds 0% or 1,707 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 10,680 shares. Los Angeles Cap Equity Research owns 0.16% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 413,210 shares. Clarkston Cap Partners Limited Com holds 3.42% or 1.48M shares. Trustmark Bancshares Tru Department holds 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) or 15 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $8.90 million activity. 43,440 shares were sold by Gooley Thomas, worth $3.25M on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 36,774 shares valued at $2.57 million was made by Arnold Dan H. on Wednesday, January 16.

