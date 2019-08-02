Mai Wealth Advisors Increased Fedex (FDX) Holding By $325,257; Sypris Solutions (SYPR) Has 0.13 Sentiment

Mai Wealth Advisors increased Fedex (FDX) stake by 117.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mai Wealth Advisors acquired 1,797 shares as Fedex (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The Mai Wealth Advisors holds 3,320 shares with $602,000 value, up from 1,523 last quarter. Fedex now has $42.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.23% or $7.22 during the last trading session, reaching $163.31. About 2.99M shares traded or 33.06% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 05/04/2018 – MBJ: Exclusive: @FedEx’s Richard Smith talks Memphis and his new role with the chamber; 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – CO IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, MINI-TENDER OFFER/ MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTS; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Add 500 FedEx Office Locations in Walmart U.S. Stores; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – P2P WILL OPERATE AS A SUBSIDIARY OF FEDEX CROSS BORDER WITHIN FEDEX TRADE NETWORKS OPERATING COMPANY; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT CEO MICHAEL DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG. 15; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – KCTV5 News: BREAKING: The @FBI says a suspicious package at the FedEx shipping center near the Austin airport “contained explos; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 20%-21% IN FISCAL 2018; 20/03/2018 – FBI EARLIER CONFIRMED EXPLOSION AT FDX FACILITY IN SCHERTZ, TX; 12/03/2018 – Tricia Griffith, Progressive CEO, Joins FedEx Corporation Board of Directors

Sypris Solutions Inc (SYPR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.54, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 1 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 8 sold and decreased equity positions in Sypris Solutions Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 2.01 million shares, down from 2.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Sypris Solutions Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 4 Increased: 1 New Position: 0.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE:FDX) ROE Of 3.0%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE:FDX) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Amazon Wants All SMB Logistics Business, By Any Means Necessary – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of BUD and FDX of Upcoming Deadlines – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “As Prime Day Approaches, Amazon Stares Down Barrel Of The Delivery Gun – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) stake by 11,224 shares to 11,354 valued at $953,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sherwin Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) stake by 3,306 shares and now owns 10,918 shares. Spdr S&P Mid Cap 400 Etf (MDY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Interocean Capital Lc has 2.51% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 53 shares. Peoples Serv Corp reported 2,950 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Legal & General Group Pcl holds 0.16% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1.57 million shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Co holds 135,145 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 5,496 were reported by Blume Cap Mngmt. International stated it has 2.05 million shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru reported 2,000 shares stake. Cornerstone Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability invested in 398,861 shares or 3.22% of the stock. 2,677 are owned by Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Llc. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Limited Liability Co accumulated 1,775 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Co holds 1.17% or 14,185 shares. Michigan-based Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Highlander Management Lc reported 4,000 shares.

Among 19 analysts covering FedEx (NYSE:FDX), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. FedEx had 37 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Friday, May 31 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Friday, May 31. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $17300 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of FDX in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) on Wednesday, June 26 with “Neutral” rating. Cowen & Co maintained FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $230 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, March 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $318,546 activity. On Friday, July 12 the insider Inglis John C bought $100,614. On Monday, February 4 the insider MERINO JOHN L sold $419,160.

The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.02. About 5,421 shares traded. Sypris Solutions, Inc. (SYPR) has declined 33.97% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SYPR News: 15/05/2018 – Sypris Solutions 1Q Rev $19.9M; 20/03/2018 – SYPRIS SOLUTIONS INC – EXPECT TO RETURN TO PROFITABILITY ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018; 20/03/2018 Sypris Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 20/03/2018 – SYPRIS SOLUTIONS INC – RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – SYPRIS SOLUTIONS INC SYPR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 13 PCT; 20/03/2018 – SYPRIS SOLUTIONS INC SYPR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $90 MLN TO $96 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Sypris Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 15/05/2018 – Sypris Solutions Sees FY18 Rev $90M-$96M; 20/03/2018 – Sypris Solutions 4Q Rev $21.5M; 20/03/2018 – Sypris Solutions 4Q Loss $1.23M

More notable recent Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Sypris Solutions, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SYPR) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sypris Solutions, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For May 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SYPRIS SOLUTIONS, INC. TO ANNOUNCE THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS, HOST CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST ON NOVEMBER 13 – GlobeNewswire” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 11/13/2015: SYPR,PLNT,BEBE – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 13, 2015.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Sypris Solutions, Inc. for 15,561 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 75,079 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0% invested in the company for 46,404 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 671,188 shares.