Mai Wealth Advisors Holds Holding in Visa Cl A (V); Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Decreased Its Stake in Walmart (WMT) as Stock Rose

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 4,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,927 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 35,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $329.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $114.57. About 2.21M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 17/04/2018 – Walmart Revamps E-commerce Site — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart settles dispute with labor activists over worker protest – Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO IS HOPEFUL PEOPLE WILL COME OUT OF INDIA TO LEAD PARTS OF THE RETAILER’S BUSINESS AND EXPECTS TO SEE TECH INNOVATION FROM THE MARKET; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Rev $122.7B; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart buys a major stake in India’s Flipkart; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-After Walmart deal, India’s Flipkart plans expansion into other categories – Business Standard; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s US sales to match Walmart’s within three years, JP Morgan predicts; 07/05/2018 – Walmart said on it would restrict initial acute opioid prescriptions to no more than a seven-day supply; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – KRISH IYER, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF WALMART INDIA, WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD THAT PART OF BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Walmart and other retailers look to follow Macy’s lead

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 8,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 107,470 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.79 million, up from 99,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $179.59. About 3.32 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Adds First Data, Exits Visa: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.48B for 23.67 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 132,491 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 1.48M shares. Blair William & Comm Il, Illinois-based fund reported 521,408 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank owns 21,879 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan reported 86,201 shares. Osborne Prns Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% or 3,976 shares. Capstone Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Meridian Management owns 2.4% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 49,678 shares. Epoch Inv Prns Inc, New York-based fund reported 232,523 shares. Callahan Llc has invested 1.16% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Fisher Asset Ltd Llc has 10.26M shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Td Capital Ltd Co reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Farmers Com holds 80,330 shares. Beacon Mgmt has 10 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 10,973 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 2,721 shares to 12,247 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 3,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpm S&P 500 Nt Due 4/10/19 by 400,000 shares to 7.47 million shares, valued at $9.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Select Dividend Etf (DVY) by 3,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,982 shares, and cut its stake in Rbc Spx Due 6/16/21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetta Finance owns 3.83% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 34,000 shares. Next Century Growth Limited Liability Corp accumulated 26,152 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 629,282 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.11% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Aureus Asset Management Lc reported 4.7% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Signature Invest Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 2,821 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.25% stake. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al reported 43,180 shares stake. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability owns 92,633 shares. Campbell Inv Adviser Lc reported 1,675 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 3.20M shares. Burke And Herbert Fincl Bank And invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Brown Brothers Harriman & Comm invested in 52,669 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,754 shares. 144,200 were reported by First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership.