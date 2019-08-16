Mai Wealth Advisors Holds Holding in Home Depot (HD); Arch Cap Group LTD (ACGL) Shareholder Fpr Partners Has Decreased Stake as Shares Rose

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 2,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 92,181 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.69M, up from 89,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $203.61. About 1.22M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Fpr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (ACGL) by 0.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc sold 63,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The hedge fund held 17.54 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566.90M, down from 17.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Arch Cap Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $39.35. About 144,882 shares traded. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 27.52% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin Executive Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 14/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP NAMES FRANÇOIS MORIN EVP & CFO; 13/03/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Confirms Participation in Freddie Mac’s New Mortgage Pilot Program; 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $61.24, EST. $62.36; 09/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP – PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE IS $88.55 PER COMMON SHARE FOR AGGREGATE PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF $502.5 MLN; 18/04/2018 – ARCH GETS $374.46M INDEMNITY REINSURANCE FROM NOTE TRANSACTION; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD; 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – ARCH CREDIT RISK IN UNDERWRITING SERVICES PACT W/MUNICH RE; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 12,391 shares to 283,976 shares, valued at $28.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Mid Cap 400 Etf (MDY) by 3,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,449 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning owns 262,622 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.29% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 2.08M shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability accumulated 89,278 shares. Bessemer Group Inc reported 1.60 million shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Shelton Management stated it has 2,155 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank invested 0.35% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Greenwood Assoc Limited Com has invested 1.42% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The California-based West Coast Financial Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Alta Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 2.58% or 228,127 shares. Acadian Asset Lc reported 1.75M shares. 360,706 are owned by Mackay Shields Lc. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 37,310 shares. Washington Trust Bancorporation reported 42,992 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold ACGL shares while 89 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 319.85 million shares or 0.99% more from 316.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 45,436 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Polar Capital Llp reported 7.26M shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) for 9,297 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance reported 38,089 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability reported 2.50M shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation owns 474,667 shares. Raymond James Fin Inc holds 0.01% or 68,195 shares. Stifel Financial Corp, Missouri-based fund reported 797,013 shares. Utah Retirement Systems owns 0.05% invested in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) for 73,022 shares. Artisan Prtn Limited Partnership invested in 3.35% or 52.62M shares. 13,840 were accumulated by Parametrica Mgmt Ltd. Williams Jones Associate Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.11% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Signaturefd owns 549 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management has invested 0.02% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Pictet North America Advsrs has 264,535 shares.

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 263,533 shares to 19.86 million shares, valued at $175.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 7.08 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 24.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd.

