Mai Wealth Advisors Holding in Qualcomm (Put) (QCOM) Decreased by $13.23 Million as Share Value Rose; Continental Resources Com (CLR) Share Value Declined While Essex Investment Management Co Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.30 Million

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc Com (CLR) by 28.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 29,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.93% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 74,120 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, down from 103,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.15. About 703,217 shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 38.24% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Continental Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 06/03/2018 – STARK: CONTINENTAL SEEING SAND LOGISTIC ISSUES; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO said his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ASSIGNED L-T IDR BBB- BY FITCH; STABLE; 05/04/2018 – Continental Resources boosts CEO Hamm’s pay 38 pct in 2017; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure of Jim Gallogly From Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (Put) (QCOM) by 96.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 232,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,700 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $496,000, down from 240,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Qualcomm Incorporated (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.20B market cap company. It closed at $76.66 lastly. It is down 52.03% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/03/2018 – Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf Faces Fights on Many Fronts; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO DISCUSSING PATENT ISSUES WITH APPLE: CNBC; 13/04/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm, Broadcom plan to meet on February 14: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc and Broadcom Ltd plan to; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM HOLDER T. ROWE PRICE SAID TO VOTE BROADCOM SLATE; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China application to get NXP deal cleared; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm: Move at Request of China Ministry of Commerce; 06/03/2018 – Dealpolitik: Qualcomm’s Appeal to CFIUS Risks Alienating Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Approval Getting Close, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Qualcomm has broadened its use of a lower-cost licensing model for the next generation of mobile data networks in a move that could ease tensions in talks with two major customers, according to the wireless tech company’s licensing chief; 17/03/2018 – Tech Trader: After Qualcomm, Broadcom’s Plan B Looks Complicated — Barron’s

Analysts await Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 2.74% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.73 per share. CLR’s profit will be $267.52M for 14.49 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Continental Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.41% EPS growth.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Correvio Pharma Corp Com by 443,249 shares to 577,133 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moderna Inc Com by 19,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd Com.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $78.84 million activity. McNabb John T II bought 1,000 shares worth $39,880.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value Ind (IWN) by 4,156 shares to 70,598 shares, valued at $8.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 11,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA).

