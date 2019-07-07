Mai Wealth Advisors Holding in Adobe (ADBE) Has Decreased by $387,828 as Stock Rose; Iridium Communications (IRDM) Holder Pinnacle Holdings Has Cut Position by $58.78 Million

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Iridium Communications (IRDM) by 39.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 2,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,374 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.21 million, down from 5,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Iridium Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $24.19. About 378,416 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 114.42% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 109.99% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 26/04/2018 – Iridium Communications 1Q EPS 7c; 27/03/2018 – Speedcast Signs on as an Iridium CertusSM Service Provider for Land-Mobile Applications; 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: 6 New Companies to Provide Iridium Mission-Critical Service; 30/03/2018 – SpaceX is set to launch Friday morning from the central coast of California, in an attempt to send Iridium NEXT satellites into orbit on a previously-flown Falcon 9 rocket; 09/03/2018 Iridium Communications Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering; 09/04/2018 – Iridium Announces Target Launch Date for the Iridium-6/GRACE-FO Mission; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Inmarsat’s CFR to Ba2 from Ba1; outlook stable; 13/03/2018 – lridium Certus(SM) Distribution Expands; Enables Globally ‘Connected Vehicles’, Assets and Teams; 09/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B-‘; 30/03/2018 – SpaceX began its launch Friday morning from the central coast of California, in an attempt to send Iridium NEXT satellites into orbit on a previously-flown Falcon 9 rocket

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 1,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 31,628 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43 million, down from 33,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $303.98. About 2.87M shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. Rencher Bradley sold 30,000 shares worth $7.39 million. NARAYEN SHANTANU sold $34.32M worth of stock or 139,834 shares. Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00M worth of stock. 41,560 shares were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW, worth $10.19M. GESCHKE CHARLES M sold 21,258 shares worth $4.95M. Shares for $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth (IVW) by 8,370 shares to 111,952 shares, valued at $19.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources Prtns Com St (NYSE:TRGP).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 47.80 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $267.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Contura Energy by 195 shares to 24,290 shares, valued at $1.41 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mdc Holdings (NYSE:MDC) by 2,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Mvb Financial (MVBF).

Analysts await Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, down 950.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Iridium Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% EPS growth.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 sales for $247,145 activity. On Friday, May 24 Rush Parker William bought $90,780 worth of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) or 4,000 shares.