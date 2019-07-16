Mai Wealth Advisors Has Upped Its Eaton (ETN) Stake; As Regeneron Pharmaceutical Com (REGN) Share Price Declined, Holder Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Lowered Its Stake

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Eaton Corporation (ETN) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 4,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 106,182 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.55M, up from 101,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Eaton Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $81.25. About 1.45 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceutical Com (REGN) by 24.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold 1,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,301 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 5,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceutical Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $298.58. About 341,032 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Second Indication for Eylea to Be Approved in China; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS NOVN.S FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST REGENERON REGN.O OVER LATTER’S MANUFACTURING OF EYLEA, ZALTRAP — COURT FILING; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL OF DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) IN ADOLESCENTS WITH INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED MODERATE-TO-SEVERE ATOPIC DERMATITIS; 31/05/2018 – CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL INC – SUPRACHOROIDAL CLS-TA USED TOGETHER WITH INTRAVITREAL EYLEA WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 02/05/2018 – A tiny biotech’s plot to frustrate Regeneron and Sanofi runs into a safety problem

Analysts await Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 2.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $4.7 per share. REGN’s profit will be $504.34 million for 16.23 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.75 actual earnings per share reported by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 178,390 shares. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). South Dakota Invest Council holds 3,875 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.12% or 1,461 shares. Tru Commerce Of Vermont has invested 0% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). The Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Credit Agricole S A owns 100 shares. John G Ullman Associates reported 900 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated stated it has 0% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Ltd has invested 0.14% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.07% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Btim Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 1,450 shares. Leuthold Group Limited Liability owns 0.72% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 12,973 shares. 1.30M were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase. Art Advsr Lc holds 4,798 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Earnings: REGN Stock Drops on Q1 Miss – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alnylam Completes Enrollment in Phase III Study of Lumasiran – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Regeneron (REGN) Gets FDA Nod for Eylea Label Expansion – Nasdaq” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Are Shares Of Regeneron Tanking – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eaton Corporation Offers A Well-Supported Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Eaton Names Uday Yadav, President and Chief Operating Officer, Electrical Sector; Heath Monesmith Named President and Chief Operating Officer, Industrial Sector – Business Wire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.