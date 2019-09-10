Mai Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Position in Anheuser (BUD) as Valuation Rose; Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Trimmed Position in Evercore (EVR) by $1.44 Million as Shares Declined

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 49.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 11,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 11,354 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $953,000, down from 22,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $95.78. About 2.34 million shares traded or 51.72% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 14/03/2018 Argentina approves AB Inbev plan for post-merger beer divestments; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM USD 1B NOTES DUE 2020; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ABI’S USD BONDS A3, STABLE; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized Net Pft $1.44B; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DOESN’T GIVE TIMING TARGET FOR NET DEBT/EBITDA 2 TIMES; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV CEO BRITO RESPONDS TO INVESTOR QUESTION AT AGM; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP – WITH SUPPORT OF AB INBEV, IT IS IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF MATTHEW CLARK BIBENDUM; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT TO DELIVER STRONG REVENUE AND EBITDA GROWTH IN FY18; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH- UNIT EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FOLLOWING SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Evercore Inc (EVR) by 56.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 15,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.87% . The hedge fund held 12,257 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 28,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Evercore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $80.54. About 563,545 shares traded or 50.82% up from the average. Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) has declined 22.19% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EVR News: 28/03/2018 David’s Bridal in talks to tap Evercore for debt restructuring; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, up 82.93% or $0.68 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.99B for 15.96 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2019 – Stockhouse” on August 20, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “How Much Could Premiumization And Acquisition Synergies Affect BUD’s Q1 2019 Results? – Forbes” published on May 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “On the Dip, Ambev Stock Looks Attractive but Risky – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Anheuser-Busch Inbev Stock Surged 14% in July – Motley Fool” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Valuations Need to Adjust for the Cannabis Space, Analyst Says | INN – Investing News Network” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Mkts Et (VWO) by 11,887 shares to 363,776 shares, valued at $15.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 9,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Indiana-based First Fincl Corp In has invested 0.03% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Goelzer Inv Mgmt has 35,199 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 0.06% or 770,396 shares. Northern Tru Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Yorktown Mngmt Com accumulated 6,100 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Hikari Limited reported 1.09% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Narwhal Management accumulated 17,645 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 100 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 148,137 shares. Moreover, Stephens Inc Ar has 0.04% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 20,047 shares. Pennsylvania-based Valley Advisers has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 703,946 were reported by Point72 Asset Lp. Farmers National Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 236 shares. Weik Capital Mgmt has 11,915 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Ally Inc holds 1.12% or 70,000 shares in its portfolio.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 881,663 shares to 883,954 shares, valued at $24.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 9,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.