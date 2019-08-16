Mai Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Its Exxon Mobil (Put) (XOM) Stake by $5.36 Million; Share Price Declined; Citigroup (C) Holding Maintained by Sanders Capital Llc

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 1.14 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 10.10 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $709.50M, up from 8.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $62.93. About 5.33M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/05/2018 – YY Announces the Appointment of the Successor Depositary Bank for its Sponsored ADR Program; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL REP.MC : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.40 EUROS FROM 14.70 EUROS; 02/04/2018 – Financial Outlook: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 07/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust Series 2015-GC29 Commercial Mortgage P-T Certs; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S PACO YBARRA ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN MEMO TO STAFF; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – ANNOUNCES A NEW U.S. COMMERCIAL FIREARMS POLICY; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $350 MLN 4.450% SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2027 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – MOVES-Citi Private Bank appoints Thomas Steffen as senior private banker; 07/05/2018 – Last Week’s Trade Talks ‘Too Demanding,’ Citigroup’s Liu Li-Gang Says (Video); 07/05/2018 – Noble Corporation plc To Participate At The 2018 Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (Put) (XOM) by 91.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 66,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $485,000, down from 72,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $67.88. About 3.98 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/05/2018 – NEWSMAKER-Saad Al-Kaabi: Keeping Qatar’s gas flowing under Gulf boycott; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL’S `MED SURVEYOR’ VESSEL ARRIVES AT LIMASSOL PORT: AA; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY HYDROCRACKER OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 28/05/2018 – Storm Alberto weakens as it makes landfall on Florida Panhandle; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY SAYS HAS BEEN AWARDED A MULTI-MLN DOLLAR CONTRACT BY EXXONMOBIL FOR WORK AT BAYTOWN REFINERY IN TEXAS; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY; 05/04/2018 – Exxon imports LNG to keep tanks cool at Papua New Guinea plant

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Aperio Group Inc Limited Co has invested 0.51% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Plante Moran Limited Liability invested in 1.01% or 40,521 shares. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) stated it has 1.43% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Zacks Mngmt holds 900,639 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Geller Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 3,624 shares. 72,054 were accumulated by Wms Prtnrs Llc. Oakbrook Ltd Liability has invested 0.66% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Curbstone Fincl Mngmt stated it has 71,302 shares. 755,454 are owned by Mackenzie Finance Corporation. Grassi Invest Management accumulated 117,146 shares. Dodge And Cox invested 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Massachusetts-based Penobscot Invest Mngmt Com has invested 1.49% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 3,580 are owned by Saratoga Research And Mgmt. The Virginia-based Blue Edge Llc has invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd reported 5.41% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 8,159 shares to 107,470 shares, valued at $16.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth (IJK) by 5,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gyroscope Gru has 2.9% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Burke And Herbert State Bank And reported 7,305 shares. 15,180 were reported by Lingohr And Partner Asset Gmbh. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The Florida-based Finemark Bank & Trust & has invested 0.51% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Channing Capital Limited Liability Com has 103,032 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Nwq Com Ltd Llc stated it has 2.18% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Second Curve Ltd Company holds 1.56% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 33,000 shares. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0.05% or 9,494 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.2% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mondrian Investment Prns has invested 0.28% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Com owns 71,075 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. First Long Island Investors Limited Liability Co invested in 0.9% or 112,435 shares. Boyar Asset Inc holds 1.4% or 29,919 shares. Greystone Managed Invests stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).