Mai Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding as Share Value Rose; Kames Capital Plc Has Lowered Its Position in Micron Technology (MU) by $1.25 Million

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 1,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 31,628 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43M, down from 33,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $284.94. About 2.27M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc. (MU) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 30,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 225,598 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.32 million, down from 256,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.97. About 19.57 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.32% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc reported 112,200 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 35,981 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 838 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Communication Lc has 0.21% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 5,066 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Partners Lc reported 3,797 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,544 shares. Pitcairn Co has invested 0.82% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Winslow Evans Crocker owns 5,838 shares. Allstate stated it has 29,959 shares. Logan Cap Mgmt owns 0.44% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 26,868 shares. Natixis reported 23,617 shares. Sit Invest Incorporated stated it has 0.27% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mufg Americas Holdg has invested 0.32% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cim Mangement Inc holds 0.68% or 6,665 shares.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Com (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,248 shares to 157,763 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $763.16 million for 44.80 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.58% or 183,882 shares. Bp Public Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Tuttle Tactical Mgmt invested 0.42% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Amalgamated Retail Bank, a New York-based fund reported 165,557 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Department reported 5,835 shares. Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 5.77 million shares. Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). South Dakota Council holds 59,100 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 79,739 are held by Daiwa Secs Gru. Piedmont Invest Advsrs stated it has 132,381 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 2.03 million shares. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.23% or 100,500 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company has 0.01% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Neuberger Berman Gru Llc holds 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 13,286 shares.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $431.37M for 29.86 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Att Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16,703 shares to 54,615 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 37,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 369,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT).