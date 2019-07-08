Mai Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Fidelity Natl Finl New (FNF) Position By $696,024; AXIM BIOTECHNOLOGIES (AXIM) SI Increased By 374.74%

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased Fidelity Natl Finl Inc New (FNF) stake by 58.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 19,334 shares as Fidelity Natl Finl Inc New (FNF)’s stock rose 7.33%. The Mai Wealth Advisors holds 13,693 shares with $500,000 value, down from 33,027 last quarter. Fidelity Natl Finl Inc New now has $11.23B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $41.15. About 227,825 shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 2.33% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.30; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL REPORTS SIGNING OF A MERGER PACT TO BUY; 19/03/2018 – STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS STEWART WILL BE OBLIGATED TO PAY TERMINATION FEE OF $33 MLN TO FNF IF MERGER TERMINATED DUE TO STEWART’S BOARD; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – FNF INTENDS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $135 MLN IN OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGIES AS PART OF DEAL; 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q REV. $1.7B, EST. $1.66B; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Fidelity National Financial; 19/03/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Signing of a Merger Agreement to Acquire Stewart Information Services for $50 per S; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects to Close Stewart Deal in 1Q or 2Q of 2019

AXIM BIOTECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:AXIM) had an increase of 374.74% in short interest. AXIM’s SI was 227,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 374.74% from 47,900 shares previously. With 861,300 avg volume, 0 days are for AXIM BIOTECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:AXIM)’s short sellers to cover AXIM’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.71% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $0.765. About 12,905 shares traded. AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of pain, spasticity, anxiety, and other medical disorders with the application of cannabinoids based products. The company has market cap of $47.10 million. It also focuses on the research, development, and production of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, oral health, and cosmetic products, as well as procurement of genetically and nano-controlled active ingredients. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Axim International Inc. and changed its name to AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. in July 2014.

Among 2 analysts covering Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Finl had 3 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Wednesday, June 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,815 were accumulated by Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 37,791 shares. Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership reported 3.60 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) or 300,334 shares. Cannell Peter B &, New York-based fund reported 318,247 shares. Motco owns 661 shares for 0% of their portfolio. United Fire invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Voya Inv Management Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Citigroup has invested 0% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Tpg Grp Inc Hldg (Sbs) reported 1.1% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corporation holds 0.02% or 61,600 shares. Investec Asset Limited accumulated 2.66M shares. Ws Mgmt Lllp, Florida-based fund reported 397,671 shares. Camarda Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).