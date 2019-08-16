Mai Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Anheuser (BUD) Stake By $931,592; Pacific Gas & Electric Co Has 0.37 Sentiment

Pacific Gas & Electric Co (PCG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 106 institutional investors increased or opened new positions, while 290 reduced and sold their stock positions in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 420.90 million shares, down from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Pacific Gas & Electric Co in top ten positions increased from 17 to 26 for an increase of 9. Sold All: 175 Reduced: 115 Increased: 46 New Position: 60.

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased Anheuser (BUD) stake by 49.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 11,224 shares as Anheuser (BUD)’s stock rose 15.00%. The Mai Wealth Advisors holds 11,354 shares with $953,000 value, down from 22,578 last quarter. Anheuser now has $184.90B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $93.63. About 1.01 million shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – FOR 2018 IN SYNERGIES BALANCE OF ROUGHLY 900 MILLION USD IS EXPECTED TO BE CAPTURED IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South African farmers take AB InBev to competition watchdog; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV COMMITTED TO DELEVERAGING TARGET: BRITO; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF MATTHEW CLARK AND BIBENDUM; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG FROM WORLD CUP SPEND ON EBITDA BETWEEN 50-100BPS

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, transmits, delivers, and sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural clients primarily in northern and central California. The company has market cap of $7.62 billion. The companyÂ’s electricity distribution network consists of approximately 142,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 606 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,400 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s natural gas system consists of approximately 42,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,700 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities.

Caspian Capital Lp holds 64.21% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation for 3.06 million shares. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc owns 22.17 million shares or 51.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stonehill Capital Management Llc has 35.07% invested in the company for 6.54 million shares. The New York-based Knighthead Capital Management Llc has invested 34.43% in the stock. Silver Point Capital L.P., a Connecticut-based fund reported 13.46 million shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev has $84 highest and $75 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is -15.09% below currents $93.63 stock price. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of BUD in report on Friday, March 1 with “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold”.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.23 billion for 20.71 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,000 were reported by Soros Fund Management Lc. Carroll Finance Assocs Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,157 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Limited has invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Cumberland has 30,506 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Moreover, M Secs has 0.06% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 3,282 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 0.03% or 16,769 shares. Insight 2811 Incorporated invested 0.3% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Ameriprise Finance owns 261,447 shares. Weik Capital Mgmt holds 0.49% or 11,915 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 48,541 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv holds 0.15% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 4,575 shares. The Japan-based Hikari Tsushin has invested 0.99% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Boston Prns reported 17,090 shares. Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 1.49% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Veritable Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Mai Wealth Advisors increased Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) stake by 8,159 shares to 107,470 valued at $16.79 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 257,164 shares and now owns 262,864 shares. Ishares S&P 500 Growth (IVW) was raised too.