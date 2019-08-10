Mai Wealth Advisors Has Raised By $375,648 Its Bp Amoco Plc Adr (BP) Stake; Howard Capital Management Upped Blackrock Cl A (BLK) Holding By $425,719

Howard Capital Management increased Blackrock Inc Cl A (BLK) stake by 3.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Howard Capital Management acquired 997 shares as Blackrock Inc Cl A (BLK)’s stock declined 2.39%. The Howard Capital Management holds 29,315 shares with $12.53M value, up from 28,318 last quarter. Blackrock Inc Cl A now has $67.40B valuation. The stock decreased 2.58% or $11.29 during the last trading session, reaching $426.33. About 645,058 shares traded or 30.51% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 09/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CUTS HOLDING IN TELENET TO 4.97% AS OF MARCH 7; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK’S MOORE SAYS “PREFER TO GAIN EXPOSURE TO COMMODITIES THROUGH RELATED EQUITIES AND DEBT TODAY”; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK STRATEGIST ROSENBERG SAYS HIGHER YIELDS FAVOR SHORT OVER LONG MATURITIES IN GOVERNMENT DEBT; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Refinancing Notes Issued By Blackrock European Clo I Designated Activity Company; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Institutional Trust Company NA Buys 2.8% of Aptiv; 23/05/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc: Tender Offer; 17/04/2018 – BLACKROCK, TO BUY PRIVATE CREDIT MANAGER TENNENBAUM CAPITAL; 23/04/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL – SEE MORE “NORMAL” MARKETS AHEAD: LOWER RETURNS, HIGHER VOL AMID RISING ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY, LESS ROOM FOR GROWTH TO TOP EXPECTATIONS; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc: Statement re Submission of Documents; 11/04/2018 – BLACKROCK HAS VOTING RIGHTS EQUAL TO 2.058 PCT, POTENTIAL STAKE OF 2.724 PCT, OTHER LONG POSITIONS OF 0.195 PCT IN TELECOM ITALIA AS OF APRIL 9 -FILING

Mai Wealth Advisors increased Bp Amoco Plc Adr (BP) stake by 5.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mai Wealth Advisors acquired 8,736 shares as Bp Amoco Plc Adr (BP)’s stock declined 7.75%. The Mai Wealth Advisors holds 158,772 shares with $6.94 million value, up from 150,036 last quarter. Bp Amoco Plc Adr now has $123.53B valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.81. About 7.14 million shares traded or 14.38% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 20/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The TARGET BP OFF-MED Trial; 08/04/2018 – BP, OMAN OIL TO DEVELOP 2ND PHASE OF GHAZEER: OMAN NEWS; 16/05/2018 – US AVERAGE 30-YEAR MORTGAGE RATE FALLS 1 BP TO 4.77 PCT IN MAY 11 WEEK – MBA; 03/04/2018 – POLAND’S PKO BP SAYS RECOMMENDS TO PAY OUT DIVIDEND OF 0.55 ZLOTYS PER SHARE FOR 2017; 29/03/2018 – BP chief Dudley’s 2017 pay rises after previous year’s cut; 26/04/2018 – BP-SOCAR Agreement is For Exploration in North Absheron Basin of Caspian Sea; 10/04/2018 – BP Commits to Two New North Sea Developments; 18/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS GROWTH IN U.S. SHALE OUTPUT, OPEC’S ABILITY TO RAISE PRODUCTION WILL WEIGH ON PRICES; 10/04/2018 – BP: NEED TO LET DUST SETTLE AROUND U.S. TARIFFS; 18/05/2018 – Dmitry Zhdannikov: Exclusive: BP chief sees shale, OPEC cooling oil markets.Bob Dudley speaks to Reuters about global economy a

Among 5 analysts covering BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. BlackRock had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BLK in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) earned “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Monday, February 25. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $500 target in Monday, April 15 report. Barclays Capital maintained BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $490 target in Thursday, March 14 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BLK in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson And invested 0.04% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Fort Washington Investment Advsr Incorporated Oh has 9,895 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Savant Ltd has 0.09% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 1,081 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2,246 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Burns J W And Ny holds 0.12% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 1,106 shares. Dubuque State Bank & Co stated it has 22,965 shares. Twin Focus Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.41% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Smith Salley And Associate has invested 0.1% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 17,360 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 0.09% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). First Allied Advisory Service reported 0.12% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt reported 24,364 shares. Clean Yield Grp Inc Inc holds 0.03% or 150 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt holds 0.07% or 1,430 shares in its portfolio.

Howard Capital Management decreased Iqvia Holdings Inc stake by 2,417 shares to 122,303 valued at $17.59M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Biotechnology Sector Etf (Ibb) (IBB) stake by 4,465 shares and now owns 59,365 shares. Industrial Sector Etf (Xli) (XLI) was reduced too.

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased Magellan Midstream Ptnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) stake by 5,380 shares to 109,631 valued at $6.65M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sherwin Williams Company (Put) (NYSE:SHW) stake by 13,624 shares and now owns 600 shares. Ishares Msci Eafe Index (EFA) was reduced too.