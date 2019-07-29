Mai Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake in Exxon Mobil (Put) (XOM) as Valuation Rose; Investors Title Co (ITIC) Holder Biglari Capital Has Lowered Stake by $2.34 Million as Share Price Declined

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (Put) (XOM) by 91.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 66,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $485,000, down from 72,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $318.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $75.21. About 4.19 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON XOM.N SAYS ITS PAPUA NEW GUINEA OPERATIONS ARE ‘UNSCATHED’ AFTER EARTHQUAKE; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS: ‘l HAVE EVERY INTENTION OF MEETING THOSE TARGETS’; 11/04/2018 – MAY OUTPUT TARGET FOR PNG LNG TERMINAL IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE – COCHRANE; 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES $24B CAPITAL BUDGET THIS YEAR, $28B IN 2019; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push; 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES LNG GLUT OVER IN 2021-2022, DEMAND FOR GAS WILL KEEP GROWING; 15/03/2018 – Exxon offers May-loading Sokol crude cargoes in tender

Biglari Capital Corp decreased its stake in Investors Title Co (ITIC) by 60.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp sold 14,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,550 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, down from 24,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Investors Title Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $310.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $164.61. About 2,235 shares traded. Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) has declined 10.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ITIC News: 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q EPS $2.20; 05/03/2018 Investors Title Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Investors Title Short-Interest Ratio Rises 35% to 10 Days; 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q Rev $33.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Investors Title Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITIC)

Biglari Capital Corp, which manages about $585.81 million and $835.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (NYSE:DKL) by 17,000 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 3 investors sold ITIC shares while 18 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 811,926 shares or 1.40% more from 800,687 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern reported 0% in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC). Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) or 1,800 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.01% in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC). 3,900 are held by Martingale Asset Management Lp. Vanguard Grp owns 59,110 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 3,369 shares in its portfolio. Intll Gp holds 0% or 879 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer & Incorporated holds 5,466 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Trust Advsrs Lp has 2,442 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc reported 0% stake. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC). Strs Ohio reported 3,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 6,270 shares. Citigroup stated it has 367 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard Inc has invested 0.14% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Keybank National Association Oh reported 2.50M shares. King Luther Management Corp has invested 0.61% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 70,990 are held by Rodgers Brothers Incorporated. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 42,448 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fcg Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.89% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lincluden Management holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 32,007 shares. Regent Inv Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Axa holds 0.69% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 2.18M shares. First Merchants reported 60,086 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. 183,482 are held by Chilton Capital Ltd. Thomas Story & Son Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.18% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Eagle Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 88,291 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Syntal Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Co holds 1.76% or 48,216 shares in its portfolio.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 11,509 shares to 116,400 shares, valued at $6.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 17.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.22B for 24.74 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.