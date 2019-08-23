Mai Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Its Procter & Gamble (PG) Holding; Kazazian Asset Management Trimmed Its Nustar Energy LP (NS) Position

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased Procter & Gamble (PG) stake by 5.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 4,159 shares as Procter & Gamble (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Mai Wealth Advisors holds 77,963 shares with $8.11M value, down from 82,122 last quarter. Procter & Gamble now has $298.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $119.42. About 4.41M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased Nustar Energy Lp (NS) stake by 46.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 17,927 shares as Nustar Energy Lp (NS)’s stock rose 5.80%. The Kazazian Asset Management Llc holds 20,520 shares with $552,000 value, down from 38,447 last quarter. Nustar Energy Lp now has $2.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $27.67. About 396,683 shares traded. NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has risen 16.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NS News: 16/03/2018 – NuStar Announces No Expected Material Impact on FERC’s Tax Policy Change; 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q Net $126.1M; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo: sources, data; 15/05/2018 – Biglari Adds NuStar Energy, Exits Insignia Systems Inc.: 13F; 08/03/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NuStar Energy L.P. Ratings; 16/03/2018 – NuStar Announces No Expected Material Impact on FERC’s Tax Policy Change; 08/03/2018 Fitch Affirms NuStar Energy, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $250M, EST. $166.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold NS shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 65.55 million shares or 3.27% more from 63.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 136 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Research Inc holds 0.12% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) or 238,495 shares. Brown Advisory Secs holds 0.07% of its portfolio in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) for 11,244 shares. Barnett & holds 2,085 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cincinnati holds 44,870 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings invested 0% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Dubuque Comml Bank & has invested 0% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Orrstown Service reported 173 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 308,647 shares. Texas Yale Corporation has 141,106 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Advisors Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 20,219 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn owns 1.03 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Invs reported 1.60M shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hsbc Plc has 0% invested in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) for 70,979 shares. Hightower Limited Liability accumulated 17,575 shares.

Mai Wealth Advisors increased Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) stake by 4,235 shares to 7,735 valued at $728,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares S&P Small Cap Index (IJR) stake by 70,837 shares and now owns 344,214 shares. Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mkt (IEMG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Gp Llp stated it has 4,005 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Country Trust Bancorporation holds 326,606 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc has 10.33M shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Baldwin Inv Management Lc owns 8,015 shares. North Star Management Corp owns 55,116 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Washington Trust has 81,345 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Private Ocean holds 0.36% or 12,569 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 450 shares. Stadion Money Management Llc reported 9,822 shares. 470,666 are held by Utah Retirement System. Perigon Wealth Lc holds 14,798 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Horrell Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Adage Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3.13 million shares or 0.81% of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.44% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bellecapital Intl Ltd holds 0.36% or 5,390 shares in its portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $100 lowest target. $114.29’s average target is -4.30% below currents $119.42 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 13 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 17 report. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of PG in report on Wednesday, April 24 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo. Macquarie Research maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $110 target. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10600 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, June 28 to “Buy” rating.