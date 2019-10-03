Mai Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Its Position in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by $2.04 Million as Market Value Declined; As Ormat Technologies (ORA) Stock Rose, Shareholder Van Berkom & Associates Has Lifted Holding

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 16,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 321,533 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.38M, up from 305,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $73.19. About 114,517 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 11/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – MANAGEMENT IDENTIFIED ERROR IN CO’S QTR ENDED MARCH 31 FINANCIAL STATEMENT PRESENTATION OF DEFERRED INCOME TAX ASSETS & LIABILITIES; 23/04/2018 – U.S. Geothermal Inc. Hldrs Approve Merger Deal With Ormat; 31/05/2018 – Ormat Substation, Warehouse Burned By Lava From Hawaii Volcano; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 27/03/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – ENTERS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH AFFILIATES OF ISRAEL’S MIGDAL GROUP TO PROVIDE CO WITH A $100.0 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED LOAN; 16/04/2018 – Ormat`s Viridity to Begin Construction of 40MWh Energy Storage Systems in New Jersey; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Has Insurance Policies Including Coverage of Up to $100M in Event of Volcanic Eruptions and Earthquake; 16/03/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS FILING OF ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES- WILL MAKE REVISIONS TO SAME LINE ITEMS IN CERTAIN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2016 AND ITS FY 2016 AND 2015 FINANCIAL STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – THERE IS “LOW RISK” OF SURFACE LAVA IMPACTING OR MAKING ITS WAY TO PUNA FACILITY

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 45.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 40,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 49,768 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50M, down from 90,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.11. About 3.11 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold ORA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.96% more from 21.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 126,980 were accumulated by Aperio Grp Ltd Com. Alps reported 51,890 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancorporation reported 70,734 shares. 73,231 were reported by Wells Fargo And Mn. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 916,557 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 10,781 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc, New York-based fund reported 158,582 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.01% or 295,809 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. 91,210 are owned by Martingale Asset Mngmt L P. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 17,818 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). 30,664 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And. Synovus Financial Corp stated it has 329 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 14,423 shares to 199,207 shares, valued at $13.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 8,088 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,134 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 5,578 shares. Co Natl Bank holds 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 50,187 shares. Frontier Management Communications owns 231,867 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested 0.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated has 17,851 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank stated it has 75,286 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Trust stated it has 50,166 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Swedbank has invested 0.34% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 4,972 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Limited holds 0.15% or 16,828 shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 1.22 million shares. Meyer Handelman has 0.22% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 87,100 shares. Ohio-based Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.12% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Citadel Advisors reported 1.11 million shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.05 million activity. 15,000 shares were bought by Shearer Bob, worth $753,258. The insider Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900. $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. Shares for $224,800 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. 4,100 shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W., worth $203,401 on Thursday, June 13. Hollub Vicki A. had bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80 million.