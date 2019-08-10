Mai Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Its Position in Anheuser (BUD) by $931,592; Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Holding in Ipg Photonics (IPGP) Cut by $652,471

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 49.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 11,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 11,354 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $953,000, down from 22,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $98.22. About 1.06 million shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – COMBINED BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF AROUND USD 80-100 MLN PER YEAR; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House backs government spending bill, sends to Senate before Friday deadline; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South African farmers take AB InBev to competition watchdog; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH- UNIT EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FOLLOWING SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-AB-InBev to expand in Tanzania with new $100 mln brewery- Bloomberg; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 14/03/2018 Argentina approves AB Inbev plan for post-merger beer divestments; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV’S BRITO SAYS CRAFT STRATEGY IS TO HAVE BRAND PORTFOLIO; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF BETWEEN 4.0 AND 4.5 BILLION USD IN FY18

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 4,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 84,947 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89 million, down from 89,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ipg Photonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $121.71. About 329,421 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 41.59% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q EPS $2.05-EPS $2.35; 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Net $106.3M; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS SEES 2Q EPS $2.05 TO $2.35, EST. $2.19; 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – IPG Photonics at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 21/04/2018 – DJ IPG Photonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPGP); 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q EPS $1.93

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold IPGP shares while 123 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 32.72 million shares or 3.44% less from 33.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intll Grp Inc, New York-based fund reported 13,236 shares. Mackenzie Financial has 0.14% invested in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) for 386,736 shares. 1,508 are owned by Poplar Forest Cap Limited Liability Co. Chevy Chase Tru Incorporated holds 29,254 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Legal & General Public Limited accumulated 310,680 shares. Grp Incorporated One Trading LP accumulated 500 shares. Piedmont Inv Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) for 3,214 shares. Fundsmith Llp invested in 0.19% or 218,607 shares. Regions Financial Corporation stated it has 0% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Quantitative Investment Management Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Moreover, Btim has 0.23% invested in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Oppenheimer & Co has 8,889 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated owns 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,350 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 51,204 are held by Principal Gru.

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23M and $904.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV) by 10,890 shares to 17,968 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Funds Growth Et (VUG) by 6,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Inc.

More notable recent IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IPG Photonics’ (IPGP) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Oversold Conditions For IPG Photonics (IPGP) – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Offing for IPG Photonics’ (IPGP) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “IPG Photonics (IPGP) PT Lowered to $150 at Needham & Company – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: IPG Photonics (IPGP) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 34,657 shares to 39,657 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Mkts Et (VWO) by 11,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 363,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.66% or 50,384 shares. 2.59 million are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.43% or 80,044 shares. Epoch Investment Inc owns 2,958 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Inc stated it has 17,105 shares. 2,455 were accumulated by Naples Advisors Lc. Kwmg Ltd stated it has 45 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sather Fincl Group reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Gfs Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 5,000 shares. 703,946 are owned by Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Gradient Investments Limited reported 51 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Griffin Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 2,455 shares. Strategy Asset Managers stated it has 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Salem Investment Counselors accumulated 172 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 5,283 shares.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.21 billion for 21.73 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Budweiser’s IPO Swagger Turns Into A Drunk Stumble – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Molson Coors Tapped Out on Global Growth – Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ASNA, BUD & TEVA – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action Announcement – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Anheuser-Busch, FedEx Corporation, EQT Corporation, and Sunlands Technology Group and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Hopes Rise For More Fed Easing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.