Mai Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) by $652,629; Adirondack Trust Co Position in Lockheed Martin (LMT) Increased by $377,883 as Share Value Rose

Adirondack Trust Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 22.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Trust Co bought 1,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 5,584 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, up from 4,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Trust Co who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $379.74. About 623,657 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 30/05/2018 – LMT APPLYING TAX SAVINGS INTO PENSIONS, R&D, EMPLOYEE TRAINING; 23/05/2018 – LOCKHEED’S UNITED ROTORCRAFT GETS FIREHAWK AIRCRAFT ORDER; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO SAYS SOME F-35 JETS STILL NOT BEING ACCEPTED BY PENTAGON DUE TO CONTRACTUAL ISSUE; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Revises Lockheed Martin’s Outlook to Positive; Affirms Ratings; 06/04/2018 – Working & Living on Mars: Students Win National Competition to Design Orbiting Science Lab, Living Space for Astronauts on Mars Mission; 22/03/2018 – Poland says U.S. missile shield site delayed until 2020; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CFO SAYS CASH FROM OPERATIONS COULD BE NEGATIVE IN SECOND QUARTER DUE TO PLANNED PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS- CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW ARMS EXPORT POLICY SEEKS TO INCREASE SALES OF MILITARY DRONES TO U.S. ALLIES; 07/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Gets $828 Million U.S. Army Contract For Warhead Rockets — MarketWatch

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 27.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 7,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 20,436 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71M, down from 28,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $84.47. About 4.19 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: CITY OF SEATTLE IS SPENDING `WITHOUT ACCOUNTABILITY’; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks adds 2 new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks Anti-Bias Training Day Leads to a Long To-Do List; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all stores for one-day racial bias training; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY ALSO CLOSED 298 TEAVANA STORES; 24/05/2018 – Hoboken Patch: Body Found In Starbucks Bathroom In North Jersey: Cops; 07/05/2018 – Nestle To Pay $7.15 Billion To Starbucks In Global Marketing Deal — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks’ Americas cafe sales rise more than expected; 08/03/2018 – SBUX: JAPAN COMP SALES `HAVE BEEN CHALLENGED’; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters Agreement with Starbucks for Consumer and Foodservice Products

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania Communication reported 102,030 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Cwm Limited Liability Co reported 21,200 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc owns 7,713 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.41% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 815,603 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa reported 0.28% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0.81% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 139,741 shares. Utd Asset Strategies Inc has 42,919 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Company has 0.1% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 27,730 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers Incorporated stated it has 18,377 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Amer Mngmt Comm reported 200 shares stake. Umb National Bank N A Mo reported 228,476 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 1,818 shares. Gideon Advsrs invested in 7,857 shares. Barbara Oil invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Invesco owns 17.38 million shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 30.17 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Starbucks expands delivery in U.K. – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Starbucks -3% after guidance update – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Close Look At Starbucks Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:SBUX) 26% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,120 shares to 22,579 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 270,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Aerospace and Defense Companies to Consider Following Saudi Oil Attack – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “11 Dividend Hikes From September Too Large to Ignore – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Boeing to expand Albuquerque operations – Albuquerque Business First” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Navy inks test trial contracts for littoral combat ships – Washington Business Journal” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “ESG Investing: Is Hexcel a Responsible Investment? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

