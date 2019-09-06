Mai Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding; Profile of 6 Analysts Covering Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Among 9 analysts covering Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Advanced Micro Devices has $42 highest and $1700 lowest target. $33.20’s average target is 5.40% above currents $31.5 stock price. Advanced Micro Devices had 23 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, March 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 25. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt given on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, April 8 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. See Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) latest ratings:

19/08/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Neutral New Target: $33.0000 Initiates Coverage On

13/08/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $32.0000 Initiates Coverage On

01/08/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Hold Initiates Coverage On

31/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $28.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

24/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wedbush New Target: $35.0000 39.0000

18/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Mizuho New Target: $33.0000 37.0000

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Nomura New Target: $33.0000 37.0000

27/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wedbush 35.0000

21/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $28 Maintain

Mai Wealth Advisors increased Verizon Communications (VZ) stake by 1283.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mai Wealth Advisors acquired 193,837 shares as Verizon Communications (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Mai Wealth Advisors holds 208,937 shares with $12.35 million value, up from 15,100 last quarter. Verizon Communications now has $242.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $58.59. About 8.07 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why AMD Stock Will Survive the Trade War – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AMD Stock Isnâ€™t a Buyâ€¦ Yet – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Does AMD Stock Have In Common With Qualcomm? – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMD Stock Looks Financially Inferior to Its Rivals – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 10,206 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested in 0.36% or 235,432 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Lc reported 650 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Earnest Ptnrs holds 0% or 415 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 350 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited reported 118,347 shares stake. Stevens First Principles Investment invested in 45 shares or 0% of the stock. Andra Ap has invested 0.18% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 1.28M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 2,325 are owned by Sandy Spring Bancorp. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 351,372 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Veritable Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd stated it has 1,167 shares.

The stock increased 1.78% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $31.5. About 57.93 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 07/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: ASRock Rumored To Enter Graphics Card Market As AMD-Exclusive Partner; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: APL-2 in Neovascular AMD; 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC AMD.O – QTRLY COMPUTING AND GRAPHICS SEGMENT REVENUE WAS $1.12 BLN, UP 95 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 26/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices CDS Tightens 25 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 15/03/2018 – AMD Propels Tear-Free Gameplay Beyond the PC with Support for Radeon FreeSync™ Technology in Select Xbox One Consoles; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 07/03/2018 – AMD to Host Ryzen One Year Anniversary Webinar; 20/03/2018 – Microsemi Expands Market Opportunities for Cloud Data Centers with Announcement of Adaptec Smart Storage Compatibility with AMD EPYC Processor

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $34.20 billion. The Company’s primarily offers x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit , chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional graphics; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles. It has a 174.03 P/E ratio. The firm provides x86 microprocessors for desktop PCs under the AMD A-Series, AMD E-Series, AMD FX CPU, AMD Athlon CPU and APU, AMD Sempron APU and CPU, and AMD Pro A-Series APU brands; and microprocessors for notebook and 2-in-1s under the AMD A-Series, AMD E-Series, AMD C-Series, AMD Z-Series, AMD FX APU, AMD Phenom, AMD Athlon CPU and APU, AMD Turion, and AMD Sempron APU and CPU brand names.

Among 2 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verizon has $62 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62’s average target is 5.82% above currents $58.59 stock price. Verizon had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 8. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 18.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Mgmt Corp invested in 1.35 million shares or 0.65% of the stock. Cypress Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.67% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tdam Usa stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Estabrook Cap invested in 0% or 268,006 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.86% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bernzott Cap Advsrs owns 138,434 shares. Ariel Invs Limited Liability Company holds 1.44 million shares. Bancshares Of The West owns 75,270 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 3.79 million shares. North Amer Mgmt reported 5,319 shares. Sand Hill Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 5,601 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel, Ohio-based fund reported 166,203 shares. Osborne Partners Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 11,609 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mackay Shields Llc has 1.28M shares for 0.53% of their portfolio.