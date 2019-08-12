Mai Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Its Targa Resources Prtns Com St (TRGP) Position; PATAGONIA GOLD PLC ORDINARY SHARES (PATAF) Shorts Up By 50%

Mai Wealth Advisors increased Targa Resources Prtns Com St (TRGP) stake by 6.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mai Wealth Advisors acquired 8,669 shares as Targa Resources Prtns Com St (TRGP)’s stock declined 2.41%. The Mai Wealth Advisors holds 142,775 shares with $5.93 million value, up from 134,106 last quarter. Targa Resources Prtns Com St now has $8.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.71. About 433,642 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management LP Exits Position in Targa Re; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58

PATAGONIA GOLD PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PATAF) had an increase of 50% in short interest. PATAF’s SI was 1,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 50% from 1,000 shares previously. With 3,300 avg volume, 1 days are for PATAGONIA GOLD PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PATAF)’s short sellers to cover PATAF’s short positions. It closed at $0.43 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased Qualcomm Incorporated (Put) (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 232,070 shares to 8,700 valued at $496,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) stake by 5,254 shares and now owns 185,844 shares. Intel Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:INTC) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Targa Resources Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of TRGP in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, June 24. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, February 21. Mizuho maintained it with “Hold” rating and $53 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, February 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bankshares And Tru holds 8,201 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Williams Jones & Associate Ltd Liability Co holds 26,848 shares. Bollard Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,747 shares or 0% of the stock. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs reported 2,554 shares stake. First Republic Incorporated accumulated 107,004 shares. Gideon Advisors Inc owns 11,442 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 19,750 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Us State Bank De holds 20,313 shares. Pictet Asset Management reported 51,443 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 2.27M shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0% or 20,896 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 24,259 were accumulated by Highstreet Asset Mngmt. British Columbia Invest Management Corp invested in 0.02% or 62,577 shares.

