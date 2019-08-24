Mai Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Its Home Depot (HD) Holding by $445,412; Oldfield Partners Llp Has Lowered Its Holding in Infosys LTD (INFY) as Shares Rose

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 902,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The institutional investor held 3.62 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.53 million, down from 4.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.11. About 8.22M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPROVED TO DISSOLVE THE FINANCE AND INVESTMENT COMMITTEE EFFECTIVE APRIL 13, 2018; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: INFOSYS SEES FY19 SALES GROWTH 6%-8% CONSTANT CURRENCY; 17/04/2018 – INFOSYS CEO PAREKH GIVES FIRST INTERVIEW WITH GLOBAL MEDIA; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – MARCH QTR ANNUALIZED STANDALONE EMPLOYEE ATTRITION AT 16.6 PCT VS 13.5 PCT; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- ASSETS AMOUNTING TO 20.60 BLN RUPEES, LIABILITIES OF INR 3.24 BLN IN RESPECT OF DISPOSAL GROUP RECLASSIFIED, PRESENTED AS “HELD FOR SALE”; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 20.50 RUPEES PER SHARE FOR FY ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 18/04/2018 – INFOSYS HAS NOT RECIEVED ANY ANONYMOUS WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS CONTINUE TO INVEST IN RE-SKILLING WORKFORCE; 15/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Right execution of strategy to decide Infosys chief Salil Parekh’s future; 16/05/2018 – INFOSYS UNIT IN BLOCKCHAIN TRADE NETWORK WITH 7 INDIA BANKS

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 2,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 92,181 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.69 million, up from 89,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 5.54 million shares traded or 38.96% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $594.00 million for 19.84 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57B and $987.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Embraer Sa (NYSE:ERJ) by 2.85M shares to 6.11M shares, valued at $116.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 18,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX).

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubs E (MLPI) by 111,117 shares to 371,158 shares, valued at $8.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco S&P 500 Healthcare by 2,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,696 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Select Dividend Etf (DVY).