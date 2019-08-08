Mai Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Nike (NKE) Holding as Market Value Rose; Howard Capital Management Has Boosted Its Conagra Foods (CAG) Holding by $2.55 Million

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Nike Inc. (NKE) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 5,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 128,264 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.80 million, down from 134,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Nike Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $83. About 1.13 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 22/04/2018 – DJ NIKE Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NKE); 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev $3.57B; 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct; 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 83.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 94,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 207,205 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75 million, up from 112,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $27.5. About 1.04 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Input Cost Inflation of Approximately 3.7%; 05/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER SAYS REVIEWING COMPLAINT, WORKING WITH CONAGRA; 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS – ON MAY 2, CO & JANA PARTNERS MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE DISCLOSED AMENDED AND RESTATED COOPERATION AGREEMENT DATED MAY 27, 2016; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Net $362.8M; 02/05/2018 – Conagra Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT DECREASED 1% TO $838 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.03 TO $2.05; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90 million and $708.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biotechnology Sector Etf (Ibb) (IBB) by 4,465 shares to 59,365 shares, valued at $6.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 103,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,316 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $668,250 was bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P. 1,600 shares valued at $48,096 were bought by Arora Anil on Tuesday, April 16.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “6 Stocks to Buy and 1 to Sell Based on Insider Trading – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Market News: Curaleaf Makes a Pot Deal; Conagra Takes on Beyond Meat – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Conagra Brands Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin-Williams (SHW) , ConAgra Brands (CAG), and NL Industries (NL) agree to pay $305 million to settle lead paint lawsuit in California – Reuters – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bank Corp reported 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Stoneridge Investment Ptnrs Ltd Com holds 227,100 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Limited Partnership holds 219,151 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Element Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 299,355 shares. Fmr Limited Company stated it has 14.18M shares. Jnba Fincl stated it has 510 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Kornitzer Management Ks has 118,001 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.12% stake. First Natl Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Inv Services invested in 1.37% or 111,932 shares. Bancorporation Of Hawaii holds 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 14,150 shares. Johnson Fincl accumulated 5,026 shares. Icon Advisers invested in 0.02% or 8,639 shares. Fcg Advsrs Lc reported 9,242 shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.14B for 29.23 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.32% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Spears Abacus Advsr Lc stated it has 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Com invested in 4,265 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Lc invested in 48,338 shares. Inv House Lc stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). St Johns Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.1% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Philadelphia Tru Communications reported 171,062 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Rampart Mngmt Lc has invested 1.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Logan Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.88% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 170,733 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0.17% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 8,378 shares. Cls Investments Limited Liability Com holds 659 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parkside Natl Bank And Trust has invested 0.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Callahan Advsrs Ltd invested in 1.69% or 107,706 shares. Ohio-based Cambridge Fincl Group Inc has invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 388,948 shares to 418,948 shares, valued at $22.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 2,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Small Cap Index (IJR).