Mai Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by $2.04 Million; Deere Co (DE) Holder Virtu Financial Has Raised Position

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 45.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 40,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 49,768 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, down from 90,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.15. About 3.52 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Deere Co (DE) by 53.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 6,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 18,722 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.10 million, up from 12,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Deere Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $166.41. About 1.14 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO RAJESH KALATHUR CITES U.S. STEEL COSTS, LOGISTICS; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS’ PENSION/OPEB CONTRIBUTIONS FOR FISCAL 2018 ABOUT $1,100 MLN, UP FROM ABOUT $140 MLN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Recognizes City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque Works with Awards for Environmental Practices; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Outstanding Classes of John Deere Owner Trust 2015-B and 2016-B; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS ISSUES HAVE IMPROVED VERY NICELY

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agnc Invt Corp by 24,071 shares to 31,171 shares, valued at $524,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credit Suisse Nassau Brh (NASDAQ:GLDI) by 43,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,338 shares, and cut its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investec Asset Management owns 280,061 shares. Adage Capital Limited Liability accumulated 1.02M shares. 3,354 are owned by Btc Cap Inc. Bowen Hanes & Com holds 1.74% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 244,085 shares. Meyer Handelman has invested 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc invested in 0.48% or 4,250 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 1,690 shares in its portfolio. Arvest Bancshares Trust Division has invested 0.06% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 202,250 shares in its portfolio. Fil Ltd holds 0% or 6 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.16% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Panagora Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 8,258 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia Company reported 2,395 shares. Haverford Trust has 0.01% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 3,574 shares. United Fire Grp Inc stated it has 1.17% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. 15,000 shares valued at $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 was bought by Backus Marcia E.. Batchelder Eugene L. bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650. Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.14 million for 16.13 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc. (Call) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,000 shares to 2,100 shares, valued at $469,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 169,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 486,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Research & Management Company holds 0.2% or 13,198 shares. Sumitomo Life holds 24,730 shares. Tortoise Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 30,532 shares. Encompass Advisors Ltd has invested 4.61% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Nomura Asset Co Limited has 127,373 shares. Hardman Johnston Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Fiduciary Trust Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). First Interstate National Bank & Trust holds 837 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cipher Capital Lp holds 47,856 shares. 9,079 are held by Srb Corp. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 93,250 shares. Franklin Res Incorporated holds 0.57% or 21.49M shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Tn reported 304 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natl Pension Service holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 829,452 shares.

