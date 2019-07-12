Mai Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Biogen (BIIB) Holding; Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) Shorts Raised By 9.99%

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 51.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 2,559 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock declined 28.29%. The Mai Wealth Advisors holds 2,397 shares with $567,000 value, down from 4,956 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $44.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $231.42. About 1.06 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: SHINE DATA ILLUSTRATES SPINRAZA’S LONGER-TERM BENEFITS; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Licensed Worldwide Rights to Aducanumab From Neurimmune in 2007; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 07/03/2018 – Europe’s medicines regulator calls for recall of Biogen, AbbVie multiple sclerosis drug; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN & NEURIMMUNE REPORT OPTION EXERCISE; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC; 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) had an increase of 9.99% in short interest. UBA’s SI was 400,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.99% from 364,500 shares previously. With 91,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA)’s short sellers to cover UBA’s short positions. The SI to Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc’s float is 1.3%. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.21. About 88,117 shares traded. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) has risen 11.18% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical UBA News: 11/04/2018 – UBP’s Calder Sees Three Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 09/03/2018 Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q Rev $33M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBA); 03/04/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Acquisition of Tanglewood Shopping Center Located in Yonkers, NY; 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q EPS 12c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBP); 31/05/2018 – Swiss private bank UBP buys Carnegie’s Luxembourg arm; 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 17/04/2018 – UBP Hires 6 From Standard Chartered in Singapore Wealth Business

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen Inc had 39 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Raymond James. BMO Capital Markets maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Friday, March 22. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $250 target. Barclays Capital maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Thursday, May 9 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Thursday, March 21 to “Hold”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Mizuho. Cowen & Co maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Thursday, March 21. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $275 target. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of BIIB in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, March 21. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Capital invested in 1,149 shares. Caprock Group Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 3,236 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca has 0.59% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 630,000 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 161,097 shares. Bokf Na owns 6,163 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc invested in 980 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 349,898 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Com, New York-based fund reported 232 shares. Cadence Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 950 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings holds 0.29% or 145,727 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.08% or 37,928 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability holds 7,902 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Co holds 420 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Corporation reported 177,024 shares. Texas-based Smith Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 1.61% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $47.78 million activity. DENNER ALEXANDER J also bought $27.21 million worth of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Tuesday, April 30.

Mai Wealth Advisors increased Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) stake by 8,159 shares to 107,470 valued at $16.79M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mkt (IEMG) stake by 56,210 shares and now owns 657,850 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) was raised too.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $7.47 earnings per share, up 28.79% or $1.67 from last year’s $5.8 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.44B for 7.74 P/E if the $7.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.98 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 23.08 million shares or 1.71% less from 23.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Savings Bank Tru Division owns 358 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 38,128 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) for 80,758 shares. Parametric Port Associate Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 173,272 shares. Moreover, Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Ameriprise Financial Incorporated reported 0% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Vanguard Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) for 4.70M shares. 12,797 are held by Sei Invs Company. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com owns 171,814 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 11,580 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.34% or 37,599 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement holds 45,279 shares. 68,069 were reported by Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Corp. Wilkins Counsel Inc has 0.2% invested in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) or 7,325 shares.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $806.24 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 36.76 P/E ratio. It engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of high quality retail shopping centers predominantly located in the suburban, high demographic, high barrier to entry communities surrounding New York City.