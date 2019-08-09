Mai Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Boeing Company (BA) Position by $1.27 Million as Stock Price Declined; Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Boosted Its Mfa Mtg Invts (MFA) Stake by $615,790 as Shares Declined

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Mfa Mtg Invts Inc (MFA) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 87,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.88% . The institutional investor held 921,595 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70 million, up from 833,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Mfa Mtg Invts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.39. About 500,144 shares traded. MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has declined 9.69% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical MFA News: 13/03/2018 – #BREAKING: #Russia MFA spox Zakharova: Not a single British media will continue to be working in Russia if they shut down @RT_com; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $7.62; 07/03/2018 MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share; 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 20C, EST. 18C (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – MFA FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $53.2 MLN VS $66.9 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ MFA Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFA); 08/05/2018 – MFA Financial 1Q EPS 20c; 24/05/2018 – MFA Financial, Inc. to Participate in Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws MFA 2004A Loc Govt Ln Prog Rev Bnd Rtg; 19/04/2018 – “Aeroflot”, making regular flights between the Russian Federation and the United States, can stop them, as the crews have difficulty obtaining US visas – MFA RIA

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 3,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 54,125 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.64M, down from 57,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $335.55. About 1.14 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/04/2018 – Russia may stop exporting titanium to Boeing -RIA; 07/05/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne Completes Hot Fire Testing on Propulsion System for MDA’s Redesigned Kill Vehicle; 08/05/2018 – Boeing may lose $20 billion in aircraft deals as Iran pact collapses; 10/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS LION AIR’S 737 MAX 10 ORDER WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED IN ITS ORDER BOOK; 07/03/2018 – Anurag Kotoky: Breaking: Boeing starts showcasing interiors of middle-of-the-market jet to airlines. May seat as few as 200 and; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP CLOSER, NOT IMMINENT, WITH NEW PLAN: RTRS; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS DOES NOT ANTICIPATE HIGHER OIL PRICES AS A RESULT OF SANCTIONS; 18/05/2018 – dwnews: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 aircraft crashes shortly after take-off in Havana, Cuba, reports Cuban media. More to come; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Defense: #Boeing receives a sole-source @USAirForce contract to provide FUZE assemblies for Air Launched Cruise Missiles

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst Likes Southwest Airlines Earnings Print – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter & Brokerage has 0.44% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,074 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 36,700 shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 1,265 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Limited holds 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 38,336 shares. Cypress Gru invested 1.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Park Avenue Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,079 shares. Moreover, Gradient Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,667 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 10,554 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Wealthquest owns 10,912 shares. Bath Savings has invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Waters Parkerson & Limited Liability Co holds 0.37% or 11,453 shares in its portfolio. Hodges Cap Management stated it has 27,427 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 6,205 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 34,863 shares.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Small Cap Index (IJR) by 70,837 shares to 344,214 shares, valued at $26.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mkt (IEMG) by 56,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 657,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 34.81 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $9.92 million activity. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was made by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74B and $17.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 22,700 shares to 528,393 shares, valued at $83.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Sts Wtr Co (NYSE:AWR) by 14,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,292 shares, and cut its stake in Exantas Cap Corp.

More notable recent MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MFA Financial acquires $1.2B of new assets in Q1 – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “MFA Financial, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Convertible Senior Notes – Benzinga” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Market Futures Plunge Ahead – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MFA shares while 60 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.55% more from 335.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World Asset holds 0% or 10,228 shares. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 103,582 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 189,554 shares. New Jersey-based Seabridge Invest Ltd Liability has invested 0.97% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Voya Inv Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). 503 were reported by Old Second State Bank Of Aurora. Cibc Asset has 0% invested in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Wedge Capital L Ltd Partnership Nc owns 7.72M shares. Koshinski Asset Inc invested in 11,900 shares. State Street stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). First Republic Investment Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA). Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab invested in 0.01% or 909,918 shares. 10,131 are owned by Checchi Advisers Limited Company. 25,888 were reported by Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company. America First Inv Advsr Lc holds 0.29% or 130,009 shares.