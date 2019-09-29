Mai Wealth Advisors Has Cut Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $1.15 Million; Berkshire Asset Management Increased Intel (INTC) Position by $1.68 Million as Market Value Declined

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intel (INTC) by 7.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 35,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 533,453 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.54 million, up from 497,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 13.52 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 100 points at the open with Intel leading the gains; 20/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 02/05/2018 – MERKEL: NEW ISRAELI INTEL. ON IRAN MUST BE REVIEWED BY IAEA; 29/03/2018 – DealerSocket Names Jose Arcilla as Chief Operating Officer; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board of Directors Elects New Director and Extends Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chairman Until 2019; 08/05/2018 – Movellus Closes Funding From Intel Capital for Digital Tool Expansion Technology; 19/03/2018 – INTEL ELECTS RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY TO BOARD; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Exclusive: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 21,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 342,418 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.74M, down from 363,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Banque Pictet Cie Sa holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 74,922 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.18% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Nadler Grp Incorporated Inc invested in 0.18% or 11,432 shares. Alexandria Limited Liability has invested 0.41% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreno Evelyn V holds 0.06% or 3,744 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3,730 shares. California-based Neumann Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.62% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Boston Prtnrs invested in 19.55 million shares or 1.43% of the stock. Bragg Fin Advisors stated it has 246,058 shares. The Georgia-based Acg Wealth has invested 0.91% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 1.69M are owned by Ajo L P. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada reported 252,354 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 11.12M shares. Planning Advisors Lc owns 50,515 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Snap (NYSE:SNA) by 3,531 shares to 5,441 shares, valued at $901,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 9,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Pa owns 533,453 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.46% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Schroder Mgmt Grp Incorporated, Maine-based fund reported 12.65 million shares. 22,420 were accumulated by Kistler. Horizon Ltd Liability owns 83,065 shares. Federated Pa owns 1.71 million shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Willis Investment Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 773,221 shares. Community Financial Ser Gru Ltd Liability Co invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Crawford Counsel holds 29,457 shares. Grp Inc One Trading L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 16,993 shares. 8,569 were accumulated by Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 4.28M shares. Fmr holds 0.1% or 18.35M shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield Grp owns 0.05% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 2,722 shares. B Riley Wealth reported 45,539 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 5,038 shares to 170,203 shares, valued at $11.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Master Card Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 3,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,073 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA).