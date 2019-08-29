Mai Wealth Advisors Has Cut Its Stake in Cardinal Health (CAH) as Shares Declined; Encana (ECA) Stock Value Declined While Intact Investment Management Lifted Stake

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 94.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 1.60M shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 3.29 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.82M, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.82% or $0.165 during the last trading session, reaching $4.485. About 25.65M shares traded or 4.71% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) by 87.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 67,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 9,579 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $461,000, down from 77,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $42.26. About 2.60 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject the Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: THIRD QUARTER EPS MISS DRIVEN BY 37.5% TAX RATE; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: CO. ‘WILL NOT ACHEIVE’ 6% MARGIN IN 2H18; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cites Updated View on Performance of Cordis; 08/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cardinal Health Rtgs Unaffected By New Guidance; 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL TAX RATE WAS SEVEN PERCENTAGE PTS. ABOVE EXPECTATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: 3Q Hurt By Significant Negative Change in Effective Tax Rate, Primarily Associated With Cordis Business; 19/04/2018 – Rubicon Named Among Glassdoor’s “11 Companies with Seriously lmpressive Benefits”; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Raises Dividend to 47.63c Vs. 46.24c

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) by 21,707 shares to 24,307 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Mkts Et (VWO) by 11,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 363,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,745 are owned by Atria Invs Ltd Com. 68,809 were reported by Hartford Inv Mngmt. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 520,943 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 324,350 shares. Jefferies Ltd Co accumulated 67,674 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc reported 384,479 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank reported 207,084 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 555,163 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 57,225 shares. American Gru holds 1.37% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) or 7.48 million shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Victory Mngmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 52,306 shares. Cap Investors invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Asset Management has invested 0.08% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 3,300 shares to 37,400 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 92,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,300 shares, and cut its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).